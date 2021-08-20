The Environmental Protection Agency plans to cancel all registrations for food uses of chlorpyrifos. The move follows a court order in April issued by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to either modify its chlorpyrifos tolerances or cancel all food use registrations for the insecticide.
Chlorpyrifos has been widely used in the Midwest and North Dakota for insect control in commercial agriculture. It is a common active ingredient in products like Lorsban, Durban, Cobalt and many others.
“Producers should consult with their local agronomists or chemical representatives to assess all available alternatives to use instead of chlorpyrifos,” North Dakota Agriculture Department Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “For now, the EPA is still allowing chlorpyrifos for non-food use, such as mosquito control, but may still issue further restrictions in the near future.”
Chlorpyrifos has not been available for household use since 2000, but had remained on the market for commercial agriculture.
Environmental groups petitioned EPA in 2015 to reconsider continued agricultural use of the chemical. EPA ruled a broader ban was unwarranted in both 2017 and 2019 but the decision was challenged by a coalition of groups in 2019. That led the 2021 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to order EPA to either modify its tolerances or end use of the insecticide.
Goehring said he believes the Ninth Circuit has incorrectly assessed the scientific evidence for the chemical, and that it is unfortunate the current administration and EPA chose to ban it, instead of issuing new tolerances and safety rules.
“This EPA decision will have a big impact on the producer and the consumer alike as there are so very few options to control insects,” Goehring said. “For some crops and target pests, chlorpyrifos is the only line of defense with no viable alternatives. This EPA decision will negatively affect the future production and quality of food.”
Emergency Water Supply program opens for applications
Livestock owners with verifiable water losses from drought may be eligible for up to $4,500 for temporary water supply, equipment and hauling.
“The drought has dried up watering holes that livestock producers usually depend on for pastured livestock and more permanent solutions are needed,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “While the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program helps with new wells and water infrastructure, the demand is high and the wait for water well drillers often exceeds six months. This program will help fill the gap until producers can get a new well or other water source secured.”
Transportation costs must have occurred between July 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2021 to be eligible. Only one payment can be made, so producers should wait until they have completed hauling water for the season. The deadline for applications is Dec. 1. They are available online at www.nd.gov/ndda/ewsp. Questions may be directed to livestockwater@nd.gov or by calling 844-642-4752.
North Dakota State Water Commission allocated $2 million for the Emergency Water Supply Program in July.
Cover crop grants available
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is opening applications for cover crops, a program that was funded by the 67th legislative assembly. Under it, North Dakota Agriculture Department is to provide cost-share assistance to producers via a lottery system for up to 50 acres per applicant.
“As a conservation program, the primary goal of the program is to protect and enhance soil health statewide,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “In particular, the program targets cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils.”
To be eligible the cover crops must be planted by Aug. 31, 2021 and the online application must be completed by Oct. 1, 20921.
The cost-share payment is $15 for new applications and the future cost-share for repeat applicants will be $10.
The program will open Sept. 1 of this year and close by Oct. 1 of this year. Details are online at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/program/soil-health-cover-crop-grant-program.
Contact Jason Wirtz at 701-220-1628 or jwirtz@nd.gov for questions.
“I encourage producers with alkaline, sodic or saline soils to consider the program to help mitigate non-productive areas,” Goehring said.
Cattle groups fight each other on USA labels
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has asked USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service to allow a “Processed in the USA” label for beef produced from cattle even if it was harvested in a foreign country.
R-CALF USA, meanwhile, has asked FSIS to deny that request, which they argue would allow foreign-origin beef to commingle with domestic-origin beef under the “Product of the USA” label.
That would deceive consumers into believing that foreign-origin beef is from the United States, the group argues, while at the same time undermining the interests of U.S. cattle farmers and ranchers who want to retain and capitalize on their good reputations in the marketplace.
“The NCBA petition attempts to capitalize on the fact that using “USA” in conjunction with any ancillary language – in this case “Processed in the” – on any beef product will accord that product an advantage in the domestic market. And this would be a clever deception,” R-CALF USA wrote.
Put your food products on the map
A user-friendly map of local foods has been launched online by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture to help consumers connect with North Dakota foodies with producers, businesses, farmers markets, and so on.
The site is online at https://ole.ndda.nd.gov/localfoods. It includes on-farm sales, roadside stands, CSAs, retail food businesses, u-picks, wholesale options, online ordering opportunities and more. Consumers can search the site by product, location, or name, and can even message the producers through the site.
Producers interested in creating a profile at the site can visit the link to sign up with their North Dakota login. Those without a login already may find instructions for creating one at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/NDLFMAP.
Questions about the map can be directed to Local Foods Marketing Specialist Kristine Kostuck at 701-328-2659.
“The new map catalogs the state’s local producers, the type of food they sell and where the consumer can buy it,” ND Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The map is a great tool to connect with and support local growers and producers.”
SBARE wants you to talk about agriculture
The North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education is seeking public input on agricultural needs throughout the state for the 2023 legislative session. SBARE each year provides the state legislature and governor with recommendations on how the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University Extension can address critical state needs and ensure that the state’s investments in agriculture yield long-term dividends.
“You have a vital stake in North Dakota’s future and are invited to join us by providing your thoughts on critical needs and concepts for solutions,” says Mark Birdsall, SBARE chair. “Specifically, we ask you to provide your input in a format that works best for you.”
Two sessions are planed as follows:
• Nov. 2-3 - NDSU Harry D. McGovern Alumni Center, 1241 N. University Drive, Fargo
• Dec. 7 - Dickinson Research Extension Center, 1041 State Ave., Dickinson, N.D.
To register to set up a time to present 10 to 15 minutes of testimony at one of the input sessions, contact Melissa Schwengler at 701-231-7656 or melissa.schwengler@ndsu.edu.
If you are unable to attend either of the sessions, written testimony may be provided instead by doing one of the following:
• Mail a letter to SBARE, NDSU Dept. 7520, PO Box 6050, Fargo ND 58108-6050
• Email to sbare@ndsu.edu
• Online submission via ndsu.edu/vpag/sbare/stakeholder_input_request
Your message should describe your agricultural research and/or Extension needs and potential solutions.