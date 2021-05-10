Te date has been set for an in-person Field Day at the Eastern Area Agriculture Center this year, one of a series that will take place across the Montana State University System.
It’s going to be 9 a.m. July 20 at the EARC Center.
“We are so excited to be bringing back our in-person field days this year,” said Darrin Boss, head of the Department of Research Centers and superintendent of the Northern Agricultural Research Center. “These events are always a highlight for all of us, because they offer one of our best chances to meet with our stakeholders and community members, share our research activities and hear their thoughts and questions.”
Field days are free and open to the public. Meanwhile, you can check out archived content from the 2020 virtual field days at https://agresearch.montana.edu/virtualfielddays.html.
May is beef month
Gov. Doug Burgum has named May as Beef Month in North Dakota, to recognize the industry and the benefits it brings both to the state’s economy and the health of its citizens.
During the month, North Dakota Beef Commission plans a variety of activities and promotions for beef. Select Cash Wise food stores will have beef month promotions and the North Dakota CattleWomen will host a virtual 5K run. Consumers can also participate in a virtual Instant Pot class with North Dakota State University Extension, and NDBC will be searching out the state’s best beef burger in a social media campaign. The winner will be announced on National Beef Burger Day.
North Dakota produces 822 million pounds of beef annually and cash receipts from beef sales total $2.575 billion.
For more details on beef month activities, visit ndbeef.org/beef-month.
Winter-killed alfalfa
The drought has probably led to widespread winter-kill for North Dakota’s alfalfa fields, according to NDSU researchers.
Alfalfa plants were already stressed headed into winter due to severe drought in 2020, but a lack of snowcover in February may have been the nail in the coffin for many of the plants.
“Alfalfa crowns tolerate temperatures down to 5 F, but without snow cover to insulate alfalfa plants and temperatures dropping below 0 F for at least 10 days in a row in February, alfalfa plants were damaged or winter-killed,” says Marisol Berti, North Dakota State University forages and biomass crops specialist.
Figuring out what to do about it means assessing existing plant stands, according to NDSU extension rangeland management specialist Kevin Sedevic.
The researchers offer tips about how to do that online at tinyurl.com/y6y6uxsx.
African Swine Flu prevention gets a step-change
Researchers at the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service have succeeded in getting an African Swine Fever Virus candidate to grow in a cell line. That means researchers no longer have to gather fresh cells from live swine to manufacture a vaccine. It opens the doors wide for large-scale vaccine production that could potentially wipe out the disease, which has been causing significant economic losses and pork shortages on both local and global scales.
There have not been any U.S. outbreaks of the disease so far. However, it’s estimated an outbreak could cost the industry $14 billion over just two years and $50 billion over 10 years if it does reach our shore. The discovery is highlighted in the Journal of Virology at tinyurl.com/ej6x2mju.
Wyoming Extension examines fall feeder cattle price slide
Unsure when to sell calves in the current environment? The Wyoming Extension has published a paper that dives into the fall feeder cattle price slide and may help you with this decision.
The Stocker Steer Quandary: The Price Slide is available online at XX.
It looks at how fall feeder cattle prices are affected by weight, feed prices, and finished cattle prices, which may impact livestock management in the spring or summer.
“A steep/wide price slide tells them the price difference between weight classes is changing rapidly, so they should be more intentional about observing the markets in order to find the best time to sell,” said Tevyn Baldwin, graduate student and co-author of the publication.“I also think it is important to note this is not a crystal ball. We cannot perfectly predict what will happen with absolute certainty. Instead, we can manage more adaptively and become better at making those predictions over time.”
Producer Partnership gamechanger for ranchers, fight against hunger
Usually when producers have to cull cattle from their herd they face two unappetizing choices. Sell the cull animal into a market likely already glutted with culled animals, or bury it on the ranch.
Now, however, there’s a third and much better option for Montana producers.
A partnership fighting to end hunger in Montana has begun a non-profit, federally inspected livestock processing facility 12 miles east of Livingston
that allows Montana ranchers to donate burger from their culled cattle return for a tax deduction for the fair market value of the donated meat.
The Partnership plans to open a new federally inspected plant, which will be able to process up to 300 animals per month once it reaches full operating capacity. The new $2.5 million plant will also create new job opportunities in the state, in addition to helping end the fight against hunger in Montana.
To date, The Partnership has already donated more than 80,000 pounds of hamburger to the Montana Food Bank Network, which supports families facing food insecurity across the state, by working with other federally inspected livestock facilities in Montana and North Dakota.
To learn more about the partnership, visit them online at ww.producerpartnership.com.
Herbicide breakdown and carryover in a drought
NDSU has put out an article to help growers understand the effects of drought on soil properties and herbicide carryover and breakdown. To read the report, visit tinyurl.com/2jrt8uej.
Mark your calendars
Healthy and Regenerative Grazing Practices Tour starts at 1 p.m. June 24 at Brad Sand’s Ranch in Ellendale. RSVP required by June 17 at ndglc.org. The tour is open to the publlic. For details or to register, visit online at https://ndglc.wildapricot.org, or call 701-355-4458. Email is contact@ndglc.com.