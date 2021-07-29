Extreme drought has prompted a bipartisan group to introduce legislation that would add flexibility to the CRP program for emergency haying.
While eligible CRP acres in North Dakota can currently be grazed at limited capacity, they aren’t eligible for haying until after the primary nesting season, which ends Aug. 1 in South Dakota, Minnesota, and North Dakota. The CRP Flexibility Act would allow emergency haying on eligible CRP acres prior to Aug. 1 if certain conditions are met, in consultation with the state technical committee.
Sen. John Hoeven, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, and a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, joined Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., in helping introduce the legislation.
“Extreme drought conditions in North Dakota have impacted nearly every North Dakota ag producer and it’s critical we continue working to provide as much relief as possible for our farmers and ranchers,” Hoeven said. “This legislation offers a commonsense effort to help farmers and ranchers feed their livestock and weather the severe drought conditions in North Dakota.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer is also listed as a supporting sponsor of the bill.
“As North Dakota producers have worked to overcome this year’s drought, it has become clear one step Congress can take to ensure they are able to receive assistance is to allow emergency haying of eligible Conservation Reserve Program acres prior to August 1,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bipartisan bill would allow the Department of Agriculture to designate those acres for emergency haying under certain circumstances, which would provide long-term clarity for how they can work to address the emergency needs of the agricultural community in our region and across the country.”
In the House, a companion measure was introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johso, R-S.D., and Angie Craig, D-Minn. Rep. Kelly Armstrong is listed as a cosponsor of the bill.
Hoeven and other members of North Dakota’s Congressional delegation have been pressing USDA to provide more relief to farmers and ranchers affected by the historic drought conditions.
Among the measures they seek:
• Allowing delayed notices of loss
• Simplifying paperwork for claims
• More flexibility on representative crop samples
• Streamlining the process to reduce delays
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture, meanwhile, is offering a drought resource page to connect farmers with resources, including the hay hotline, tax guides, and other resources. It’s available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources.
What to do about water quality issues during drought
Sparse rainfall causes salts and other naturally occurring chemicals to become more concentrated, potentially to toxic levels, in water sources for livestock. The North Dakota Department of Environmental quality is thus recommending that livestock producers test their water sources and monitor them throughout the grazing period.
North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab provides livestock water testing and microscopic identification of blue-green algae, salinity, nitrates, sodium, sulfate, bacteria, and a host of other problems. Visit https://tinyurl.com/stockwatertesting for information about how to collect water samples for testing.
Cost-share programs are available through the North Dakota State Water Commission to assist livestock producers with water supply shortages caused by drought. Eligible producers may qualify for up to $4,500 in cost-share assistance for new rural water system connections, new pipeline extensions, pasture taps, associated labor, materials and equipment rentals to develop new water supply projects. Visit https://tinyurl.com/onlinelivestockwaterassistance to apply online. Your local NDSU Extension Agent can also help you learn more about testing your livestock water.
FSA nomination period for county committees ends Aug. 2
The deadline is nearing to nominate county committee members. Nominations began June 15 and end Aug. 2.
Committee members are a critical component of day-to-day operations for the FSA. They help deliver FSA farm programs on the local level. Farmers who serve on the committees help decided which kind of programs their counties will offer, and work to make FSA ag programs serve local needs.
“We need enthusiastic, diverse leaders to serve other agricultural producers locally on FSA County Committees,” said Brian Haugen Acting State Executive Director for FSA in North Dakota. “Now’s your time to step up and truly make an impact on how federal programs are administered at the local level to reach all producers fairly and equitably.”
To get involved in the election or to nominate someone for a county committee, contact your local FSA office. A list of service centers is online at farmers.gov/service-locator.
Growers input sought on wheat breeder interviews
Montana State University is interviewing five candidates for two positions, Spring Wheat Breeder and Winter Wheat Breeder and growers are being encouraged to listen in and provide feedack on the candidates to the search committee.
The interviews are planned for July 28, 29, and 30 and Aug. 2 and 3, and there will be a WebEx link on each day.
The research seminar begins at 9:30 a.m. and is followed by meetings with the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee at 10:30 a.m.
Feedback may be provided to the committee by emailing Jamie Sherman at jsherman@montana.edu. The committee members are Jamie Sherman, Chair, Kevin McPhee, Peggy Lamb, Doug Holen, and Cassidy Marn (MWBC).
July 28, Wednesday - Tyson Koepke, tinyurl.com/43crupyz
July 29, Thursday - Suchismita Mondal, tinyurl.com/vwzk3v85
July 30, Friday – Arron Carter, tinyurl.com/57p6vu5t
August 2, Monday – Jason Cook tinyurl.com/pkz3yfae
August 3, Tuesday – Xuefeng Ma, tinyurl.com/2uv2carw
RCALF-USA: USMCA has failed the U.S. cattle industry
The U.S. Senate Committee on Finance is conducted a hearing on the implementation and enforcement of the USMCA on Tuesday, July 27.
RCALF-USA submitted a statement for the hearing record that the trade agreement has fallen far short of the mark when it comes to the U.S. cattle industry.
Using 2020 trade data, the group shows that the United States world trade balance in cattle and beef has only worked to reduce, but not overcome, trade deficits with Canada and Mexico. The U.S. had a 2.2 billion pound deficit under USMCA which was only reduced to 1.5 billion pound world trade volume deficit. The USMCA value-based trade deficit of $3.3 billion, meanwhile, was only reduced to 1.1 billion world trade deficit by trading with the rest of the world.
“This means, at best, the United States engages in beef and cattle trade with the rest of the world to help mitigate its USMCA trade deficit,” RCALF-USA said.
Imports from Canada and Mexico function as direct substitutes for U.S. cattle and beef and causing an exodus of U.S. beef cattle operations, shrinkage of the U.S. cattle herd, and elimination of opportunities for aspiring cattle farmers and ranchers.
The group wants Congress to pass mandatory country-of-origin labeling to help U.S. cattle producers compete with rising imports from Canada and Mexico. Known as COOL, the legislation would require all beef in U.S. commerce to be conspicuously labeled as to where the animal was born, raised, and harvested.