Record heat has worsened the drought in northwestern North Dakota, and little rain has fallen to mitigate the dry conditions.
Temperatures have been 9 to 12 degrees above normal in North Dakota, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report and, in Williston, new records have been set for high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. On Oct. 6, for example, the high was 92, compared to the more normal 62 degrees, and on Oct. 6, the high was 95, which was also a new record.
Precipitation for September was also far behind normal, with a mere tenth of an inch. The average is usually around an inch for the month. October, so far, has had only a trace of moisture — unmeasurable so far.
That has deepened the drought for northwestern North Dakota, which now lies in extreme drought, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Ninety-nine percent of North Dakota lies in some form of drought right now, and 60 percent is listed in extreme or exceptional drought. A tiny, 1-percent corner in southeastern North Dakota is normal.
Year-to-date precipitation is around 7.98 inches for the Williston region. That compares to a more normal 13.18 inches year-to-date.
Rain is in the forecast, which could help. But it isn’t likely to be a drought-breaker.
“You could see an isolated thunderstorm today (Friday),” National Weather Service meteorologist James Telken told the Williston Herald. “The better chances come in tomorrow. There should be some pretty good rain.”
Areas to the northwest are expected to get between a quarter to a half-inch, Telken said, while areas closer to Williston could get an inch to an inch and one-half out of the deal.
“It should be kind of good, mostly steady rain,” Telken said. “There could be some breaks in it, but it should be a fairly good steady rain. Not too fast, not too slow.”
After that, the next chance of rain is next week, but that one appears poised to pass over the east more so than the west.
“It’ll affect the state, but most likely we’re not getting up to the northwest corners,” Telken said.
For the long-range outlook, it appears that the weather pattern is trending toward La Nina. That has typically meant a wetter winter and colder temperatures.
“But last year was a La Nina, and that did not happen,” Telken added. “So it’s not a guarantee by any means. There are other factors that go into it.”
Telken said the dry conditions have been caused by high pressure ridges hanging out over the area, keeping rain out.
“Dry weather kind of helps create dry weather,” Telken added. “It gets hard to kind of squeeze the moisture out of the sponge, you can say, if the sponge isn’t wet.”