The majority of livestock producers in North Dakota are faced with forage shortages due to drought.
Currently 99% of the state is experiencing some level of drought, with 18% and 49% categorized as being in exceptional (D4) and extreme (D3) drought, respectively.
“Unfortunately, the window for forage production is closing,” says Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “In North Dakota, our grasslands are dominated by cool-season grasses. As a result, about 80% of forage growth occurs due to precipitation occurring between April 1 and June 30.”
Ranchers who have tame grass pastures or hay land should expect at least a 50% reduction in forage production. In the D4 areas, tame grass production will be 25% at best.
However, some producers may not have adequate production to justify haying. Once these grasses produce a seed head, the plant has limited potential to produce additional biomass. If the plants were grazed in the vegetative stage, the potential exists for regrowth if moisture occurred.
“Recent rains will benefit native rangeland because these species are in the vegetative stage,” says Kevin Sedivec, Extension rangeland management specialist. “Producers in much of the state should expect 50% to 60% of normal production on native pastures. In the D4 areas of the state, forage production on pasture will be 25% to 30% of normal at best.”
This reduction in forage production will shorten the grazing season, bringing it to a close sometime this summer instead of in the fall unless destocking of livestock occurs. To account for the deficit in forage production, producers will need to adjust their management plan to provide supplemental forage and/or reduce the forage requirements of their herd.