Drought conditions spreading statewide

Williams County, along with about 2/3 of the rest of North Dakota, is in a severe drought, and that's expected to continue through the spring and summer.
A drought outlook released by the National Weather Service shows dry conditions across much of the region, as well as throughout the Great Plains and the Southwest. Here are three things you need to know about the current drought.
1. Warm, dry weather since October
Between Oct. 1 and March 7, the state has been warmer and much drier than normal, according to the NWS. Williams County, for example, has gotten between 25 and 50% of normal precipitation, with some even drier than that. A few small areas of the state have been cooler than normal, but most have been between 0 and 4 degrees warmer.
There is nearly no snow on the ground in the state, and the amount of water in the soil as Spring begins is much lower than normal.
Over the last several months, drought conditions have been steadily worsening week by week. In late September, for example, less than 20% of the state was in a severe drought or worse. This week, that number is 68.7%, with all of the state being at least abnormally dry.
2. Dry, warm conditions expected to continue
Forecasters don't have strong signals pointing to above or below normal precipitation and temperature for the spring, but do have signs pointing toward above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation into the summer.
"This would lead to drought persisting or worsening," according to the NWS situation report. "It is always possible we could have a pattern change and transition to a cooler/wetter pattern, but there is no indication of that happening."
3. Growing problems, fire danger likely
Dry conditions mean flooding isn't likely, but it means there might not be enough moisture to fill ponds and reservoirs.
"This lack of water on the ground will help prevent spring flooding, but may also fail to provide adequate runoff to fill wetlands, stock ponds, and larger reservoirs without normal to above normal spring rains," the NWS warned. "Below normal soil moisture going into spring is likely to contribute to widespread worsening of drought designations early in the growing season as impacts to crops and native vegetation may quickly manifest themselves. A lack of runoff along rivers and streams can lead to lower fish reproductive success."
The lack of snow means grass wasn't pushed down in many places, and that means a risk of fires spreading quickly.
"Also, with lack of current snow cover over much of the area, an early and active spring fire season is expected until spring green-up occurs," the NWS wrote. "If drought conditions persist into summer, new season grasses may cure early leading to an earlier than average summer/fall fire season."