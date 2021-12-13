Ten billion dollars in disaster assistance is available to help farmers and ranchers recover from the severe drought conditions that affected North Dakota and other states in the Upper Midwest. Of that $10 billion, $750 million is targeted specifically to livestock producers.
Sen. John Hoeven outlined the assistance that’s available during the recent North Dakota Farmers Union’s annual convention, as well as other efforts he’s made to help farmers and ranchers through a tough year.
“Between drought and rising input costs from inflation, our farmers and ranchers are facing real challenges this year,” said Hoeven. “That’s why we’ve been working to help provide our producers with the tools and disaster assistance needed to keep their operations going and recover from these difficult times. This includes the $10 billion in agriculture disaster assistance we worked to secure in September, as well as providing flexibilities under ELAP, crop insurance and cover crops to help ensure farmers and ranchers can cover their costs and make the best possible choices for their land and livestock.”
Hoeven was also a supporter and worked for permanent expansion of the emergency Assistance for Livestock Program which offers a 60 percent reimbursement of feed transportation costs over and above what is incurred in a normal year and new flexibilities from the Risk Management Agency for crop insurance providers. Hoeven also pushed the agency for increased flexibility for farmers using cover crops, so that they could be grazed on prevent plant acres at any time while still receiving the full crop insurance indemnity.
Trade organizations back MCOOL
More than 400 U.S. based trade organizations have signed onto a letter sent to U.S. Senators urging them to endorse and enact the American Beef Labeling Act of 2021, which would require beef sold at retail grocery stores to have a conspicuous label detailing where the beef was born, raised and harvested.
The bill was introduced in the Senate in September and includes MonDak Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont. and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.Dl, as sponsors.
“American consumers want to know where their food comes from, and Farmers Union members want to tell them,” National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said. “We thank the sponsors of this bill for taking an important step towards more openness and in the beef market because it will help provide fairness for farmers and ranchers. We urge Congress to swiftly pass the American Beef Labeling Act of 2021.”
Jeanie Alderson, a Birney, Montana rancher and board member of Northern Plains Resource Council said the bill will restore honesty and safety to the United States food system.
“The American Beef Labeling Act will correct our fraudulent labeling rules, help address the monopoly corruption in our cattle markets, and create trust and safety for American families who deserve to know where their food comes from,” she said.
R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard said the bill will help promote a safe affordable supply of beef for American consumers.
“We applaud the sponsors and cosponsors of this important legislation,” he said. “U.S. cattle producers strive to produce the best beef in the world for American consumers. This legislation will enable America’s consumers to choose their beef.”
The complete letter is online at https://tinyurl.com/2xxtb4x7.
USDA launches loan guarantee program
More than $100 million is available under the new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program to back somewhere int he neighborhood of $1 billion in loans for private investments in processing and food supply infrastructure.
The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities and created extreme disruptions in America’s food supply chain. The reduction in meat processing capacity is just one example of the supply chain bottlenecks that affect small and midsize farmers,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is investing in ways to improve America’s food supply chain. The funding we’re announcing today will leverage approximately a billion dollars in public and private-sector investments that will significantly expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance critical food supply chain infrastructure.”
More details about the program is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p863ea5.
Specialty Crop grants available
North Dakota Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2022 Specialty Crop Grant program.
“Projects that solely enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in North Dakota are eligible for these grants,” North Dakota Agriculture commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We encourage organizations, institutions and individuals to submit proposals on their own or in partnerships.”
Eligible applications include projects to enhance food safety, improve pest and diesel control, develop new and improved seed varieties, increase chid and adult nutrition knowledge, and increase consumption of speciality crops.
Projects benefitting specific commercial products or that profit a single organization, institution or individual are not eligible.
North Dakota specialty crops include dry beans, dry peas, lentils potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey, and various vegetables.
Applications are online at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/scbgp. For questions, contact Deanna Gierszewski at 701-328-2191.
Hanson joins NDFB
Megan Hanson has been named Director of Member Relations for the North Dakota Farm Bureau.
In addition to working on her family farm, Hanson previously served as a sales agronomist for Northwood Equity Elevator. She has associate degrees in agricultural business and agronomy from the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
"Megan's exceptional work ethic, positive attitude and magnetic personality will benefit NDFB tremendously," said NDFB Executive Vice President Jeffrey Missling. "She has a vast skill set, while also having hands-on experience in production agriculture with both crops and livestock."