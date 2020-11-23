The 2020 Dakota Innovation Research and Technology (DIRT) Workshop is virtual this year, which means people don’t have to travel to Fargo during the unpredictable winter!
Although in-person visits will be missed, rest assured the DIRT team is doing their best to bring the latest soil health research and on-farm applications to the virtual event. Don’t forget the many products, equipment, commodity and government program information from all of the great sponsors and exhibitors will be there too!
For two days, join Tim Hammerich (Soil Sense podcast host) and Dr. Abbey Wick (NDSU Extension Soil Health Specialist) as they LIVE-host research and farmer panels. They will be presenting new field videos collected in 2020 and split attendees out into Café Talk style discussion groups. There will be a Virtual Exhibit hall with a live-chat function and a virtual hallway as a space to catch up with other attendees.
Please note, that attendees who register by Nov. 30, information will be sent directly to their email inbox as part of the “7 Days to Prepare for DIRT”. Dec. 1 through 7, attendees will get daily emails with 20 minutes of less of video and podcast content along with links that will direct individual’s to booklets and information to read.
The two-day LIVE-hosted event will have both video and panel discussions in the following sessions: (1) adopting conservation tillage, (2) fine tuning cover crops, (3) innovative ideas being evaluated, (4) livestock and soil health, (5) managing problematic areas and (6) practices pushing the envelope. There will be Café Talk discussion groups on both days, with a dozen different topics each day.
Attendees will also have early access to supplemental information that will be posted throughout the winter season, including the new “Tailgate Talk” videos, where individuals can find the discussions that are often in the field and farmers shops.
Register online at DIRTworkshopND.com