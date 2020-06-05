North Dakota growers who invested in dicamba-tolerant soybeans this year face an uncertain growing season, after a federal appeals court tossed permits for the crop’s corresponding herbicides.
The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District in California vacates the permits for XtendiMax, DuPont FeXapan, and Engenia, effectively banning their sale.
Those permits were to expire in December, and Bayer AG was already working on a new EPA registration for 2021. The ruling still leaves 2020 growers who invested in these products in the lurch, in the meantime, however.
In its opinion, the court said EPA had substantially understated and-or ignored risks from use of these dicamba formulations. Farmers not using dicamba-tolerant crops could be forced to adopt them, just to avoid damage from drift.
The ruling creates hardships for growers who have already invested in these systems, the court acknowledged, noting that when EPA granted extensions to the three products, the agency cautioned that use of other dicamba products not registered for those systems would violate the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.
“We acknowledge the difficulties these growers may have in finding effective and legal herbicides to protect their DT crops if we grant vacatur,” the court said. “They have been placed in this situation through no fault of their own. However, the absence of substantial evidence to support the EPA’s decision compels us to vacate the registrations.”
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring lamented the timing of the ruling.
“This ruling could not have come at a worse time for North Dakota farmers and dealers,” he said in a media statement. “We are monitoring the developments surrounding this unsettling decision closely and expect an immediate appeal fo the ruling, along with a request for an emergency stay.”
A stay, if granted, would allow continued sale and use of the Dicamba products in question during the 2020 growing season while the appeal is being considered. However, even if granted, getting a stay could take weeks, Goehring acknowledged. Tha’s likely to be too late for growers this year.
Goehring told the Williston Herald that his office is already taking calls from growers who will be affected by the ruling, although he’s not certain how many acres have been put in dicamba-tolerant soybeans.
He recommends growers affected by this ruling start reviewing other options for weed control using the NDSU weed guide.
“There are options out there,” he said. “I planted and farmed before biotech, so I know there are a lot of herbicides that can be used for broad leaves. We are going to get some press out for people so they understand they need to work with a crop consultant or agronomist to figure out what weeds they have and what may be the appropriate broadleaf herbicide.”
On Friday, Goehring’s office put out a statement that said it will move forward with a Special Local Needs label for the products for use in over-the-top applications on Dicamba-tolerant soybeans.
“While the court’s decision affected the federal registration of the products, it made no mention of state registrations,” he said. “We have not received formal notification revoking these three products. Until directed otherwise, the department is standing by our state registrations of these products and recognizing them as legal for sale and use in North Dakota. We’re going to take whatever actions we can as a state to give our farmers an opportunity to manage their fields and utilize the product that is out there.”
The label will allow application of Dicamba through June 30 or the beginning bloom (R1 growth phase), whichever comes first.
Applicators should monitor developments closely, Goehring added, since the registration status of the product could be subject to change.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, meanwhile, has urged the EPA to let farmers use already purchased dicamba products in fields already planted in the dicamba-tolerant system.
“Farmers across America have spent hard-earned money on previously allowed crop protection tools,” he said. “Producers need all the tools in their toolbox to produce the world’s food, fuel and fiber, and USDA reaffirms its support for EPA’s science-based process for assessing and managing ecological risks, balanced against the agricultural and societal benefits of crop protection tools.”
EPA said it is reviewing the court decision and will “move promptly” to address it.
Bayer Ag meanwhile sent letters out to growers saying that it strong disagrees with the ruling, and is assessing its next steps. They have created a webpage to provide updates on the situation at https://bit.ly/2MvMiDB.
“Depending upon actions by the EPA and whether the ruling is successfully challenged, we will work quickly to minimize any impact on our customers this season,” the statement said. “Our top priority is making sure our customers have the support they need to have a successful season.”
George Kimbrell, with the Center for Food Safety, and one of the lawyers in the case, meanwhile said the ruling is a “massive” win for both farmers and the environment.
“It is good to be reminded that corporations like Monsanto and the Trump Administration cannot escape the rule of law, particularly at a time of crisis like this,” Kimbrell told reporters. “Their day of reckoning has arrived.”
Dicamba has been blamed for damaging 3.6 million acres of untreated soybeans in 2017, and more than 1 million acres in 2018. A farmer in Missouri was awarded $265 million by a jury in February for damage to his peach orchards that he said was due to drifting dicamba. Bayer is challenging that verdict.
North Dakota was among states tracking acres experiencing drift damage from the dicamba products, and had used data from that to craft additional local restrictions on the label.
Goehring said in some instances it appeared that the products had been misused, but in others, the applicator followed all the requirements, and drift damage still occurred. However, most of those problems appeared to have stemmed from the time of year and warmer days, Goehring added. The state restricted use of dicamba beyond June 30 to prevent volatilization and drift issues, which seemed to work to minimize damage.
Before those guidelines, the state had about a quarter of a million acres damaged, Goehring said. But after, only 22,000 or so acres were hit.
“The biggest thing,” Goehring added, “was promoting communication. Talk with your neighbors about what you are planting, find out what type of sensitive crops are in the area and be a little more mindful about what is downwind from you.”
Goehring said that’s still a good approach, adding that Dicamba has been around for more than 50 years.
“There’s a way you can manage it,” he said.