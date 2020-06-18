The last date to submit additional commodities for consideration in the Coronavirus Food Assistance program is June 22.
The last day to enroll in the 2020 Agricultural Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage is June 30.
Prevented planting acres can be reported on Form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
The 2020 Acreage Reporting deadline is July 15 for spring-seeded alfalfa seed, forage seed, Conservation Reserve Program, and perennial forage not covered under the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP), annually seeded spring crops, and all other crops not required to be reported by a previous reporting date.
FSA County Committee nominations are open now through Aug. 1. For more information on FSA county committee elections and appointments, refer to FSA fact sheets online at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
USDA Agriculture Service Centers continue to be available for business by phone appointments only. Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing.