Deadlines extended
USDA is authorizing Approved Insurance Providers to extend deadlines and defer interest accruals due to the coronavirus pandemic. Farmers with crop insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business remotely (by telephone or email). Specifics are at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Waterhemp spotted in Montana
A highly problematic pigweed, Amaranthus tuberculatus, has been documented for the first time in a Montana cropfield. These species are readily resistant to many herbicide modes of action and has the potential to become very problematic. Now is the time to scout your fields. If you suspect waterhemp, contact your local extension agent or ag professional for help in developing a management plan.
Confirm mailing address ahead of branding renewal
North Dakota’s brands must be renewed every five years, and the time is nearing once again. It is up the brandowner to update address information with the brand recording department. It may be contacted by phone at 701-223-2522 or by email at brands@ndstockmen.org.
M
SU posts virtual Field Days
Montana’s seven agricultural research centers have posted virtual field days online at http://agresearch.montana.edu/virtualfielddays.
USDA report out on meat plants
The US Department of Agriculture has been investigating the significant increase in price spread between boxed beef and fed cattle prices that has occurred during the coronavirus pandemic. The report to date is at https://www.ams.usda.gov/reports/boxed-beef-and-fed-cattle-price-spread-investigation-report. Senator John Hoeven and Senator Chuck Grassley, meanwhile, said the report shows reforms are needed and have since introduced legislation to try to make cattle pricing more transparent.
Unsolicited seeds
If you were among those receiving unsolicited seeds from China, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture has a job for you. The department is asking recipients of the seeds not only to send the seeds, packaging and all, to them, but also to fill out a survey regarding these seeds at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/unsolicitedseeds.
You may request a prepaid envelope to send the seeds to NDDA by either calling 701-328-4765, emailing doa-phytos@nd.gov or by checking the appropriate box at the end of the online survey.
Take care with pesticide applications
Harvest season is approaching, and that’s a good time for producers to review their pre-harvest herbicides to ensure they are complying with the label’s instructions. Many contracts, particularly pulses, have their own specifications as well, so it’s also a good time to consult with your buyers about their expectations as well.
The North Dakota State University 2020 North Dakota Weed Control Guide lists active ingredients appropriate for many different crops and contains tips for application. The guide may be found at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/crops/north-dakota-weed-control-guide.
For a list of pesticides registered in North Dakota, go to http://www.kellysolutions.com/nd/pesticideindex.asp.
Leader sought for Sunflower research
USDA-ARS Sunflower and Plant Biology Research Unit in Fargo is seeking a full-time permanent supervisory research plant physiologist, research geneticist or research chemist to serve in a leadership role at the unit.
Visit www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/573220300 to learn more about the position. Applications will be accepted through August 10
Grasshopper scouting time nears
With small grain harvest set to begin soon, it’s time to start scouting other fields such as sunflowers for grasshoppers. As the small grains disappear, grasshoppers will begin to move in search of greener pastures. The action threshold for adult grasshoppers is 21 to 40 per square yard in field margins or 8 to 14 per square yard in the field. Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/crops/north-
dakota-field-crop-insect-management-guide.
Rising rust
Now is also the time to be looking for rust in sunflower fields. This is presents as cinnamon red pustules readily visible and recognizable. Yield loss can occur and control measures are recommended when rust reaches about 1 percent severity on the upper four leaves and the plant is in vegetative stages until it reaches the R6 stage. To learn more visit https://www.sunflowernsa.com/growers/diseases/rust-damage-and-control/.
USDA announces funding for socially disadvantaged, veteran producers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $15 million in funding to help famers and ranchers who are either socially disadvantaged or veterans. The deadline for applications is Aug. 26. Visit https://bit.ly/2DyVaYb for an application and further details.