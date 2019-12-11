Prolonged and extensive impacts of weather events this year has prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the deadline for producers to apply for trade aid.
The new deadline to apply for the Market Facilitation Program is Dec. 20.
MFP was developed to provide assistance to farmers and ranchers whose commodities have been affected by the recent trade war. Assistance for non-specialty crops was based on a single-county payment rate multiplied by a farm’s total plantings of MFP eligible crops in aggregate.
It doesn’t matter what exact crops you planted in 2019, the payment rate will still be the same.
Rates ranged from $15 to $150 per acre, depending on which county a farm or ranch is located in. Williams County’s payment rate was $17 per acre. The rate for neighboring McKenzie County and Richland County, Montana is $15.
Non-specialty crops in the MonDak that were included in the MFP calculation include alfalfa, hay, barley, canola, corn, dried beans, dry peas, flaxseed, lentils, millet, mustard seed, oats, rye, safflower, small and large chickpeas, soybeans, sunflower seed, triticale and wheat.
Assistance is also available for dairy, hogs, and certain specialty crops. Visit farmers.gov/mfp online for additional information.