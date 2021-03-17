On Jan. 18, Williams County 4-H held a virtual awards event recognizing youth and volunteers for their achievements and contributions for the 2019-2020 program year. Danielle Steinhoff-Bendixson was recognized as the 2020 Williams County Friend of 4-H Award Recipient.
The Friend of 4-H Award is for an individual or business who has made an impact for Williams County 4-H. The 2019-2020 recipient is someone who has been a familiar face since 2015. Steinhoff-Bendixson came to the Williams County Extension Office as a new college graduate to assume the role of Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent which also included 4-H responsibilities.
Steinhoff-Bendixson had never been in 4-H as a youth but she embraced the chance to work with youth and bring new ideas and enthusiasm to the program. As an agent and 4-H volunteer, she helped to start the Williams County Shooting Sports Club with members practicing during the season and competing in contests around the state.
She also took over the livestock judging coaching duties and dedicated evenings and weekends for practices and contests. Without growing up in a rural livestock setting, she jumped in and learned right alongside the kids. During Steinhoff-Bendixson's tenure as the Williams County ANR, Williams County 4-H membership continued to grow and add new clubs.
In the summer of 2018 an opportunity to work as a full-time 4-H Coordinator afforded Steinhoff-Bendixson the opportunity to work with 4-H and Youth Development Programming full-time. Steinhoff-Bendixson embraced this. In May 2020 Steinhoff-Bendixson left her position as a paid 4-H Coordinator and transitioned to a volunteer position for shooting sports programming where she continues to support the Williams County 4-H as an archery instructor.