Williams County is losing its cropping specialist extension agent, but she is not completely out of the picture. Cropping specialist Dr. Claire Keen will be taking over as the state’s new agronomist for small grains and corn, and as such will still be a go-to for producers who grow any kind of small grain or corn.
Keene has been in Williams County for about five years now, and said her experiences here have laid a strong foundation for the work she’ll be doing statewide. Agriculture on the east side of the state is different — dominated by corn and soybean, with occasional spring wheat thrown in.
“It’s been really beneficial to be out here and have the perspective of farmers who grow half a dozen different crops,” Keene said. “You know we need to be concerned about herbicide rotation restrictions or you know disease life cycles and crop rotations and things like that. I think it’s given me a really good start.”
Keene said the new job will include a lot of similar responsibilities as before. She’ll be helping county agents hone their agronomy skills for example. And she even hopes to be able to continue some of the research that she started while at Williston Research Extension Center, such the intermediate wheat grass, Kernza, being developed by the Land Institute.
Keene has been doing variety trials for the new perennial wheat, which has good potential as a niche market.
Kernza is a deeply rooted small grain that can provide both grains for harvest and forage for cattle. Seed heads can have more seeds than an annual wheat head, and researchers are working to increase the size of those seeds.
Kernza is finding a niche in a variety of baked goods, as well as a cereal produced by GM subsidiary Cascadian Farm.
“I think there’s quite a lot of farmer interest in the idea of a perennial small grain and when they can get you know tow or three years of yield off of them before needing to replant,” Keene said.
Keene will be taking over for Joel Ransom, who retired after 18 years as an NDSU Extension agronomist. Among the changes he oversaw was improved wheat yields through better management practices and improved varieties.
Keene said she will be continuing the research that Ransom began, including the variety by fungicide evaluation, variety trials, and more.
“Certainly I think continuing the work with the breeders to find varieties that have good disease resistance packages is going to be very important,” Keene said. “Scan tends to top the l list of people’s concerns. Scab genetics is something that both t winter wheat and the durum breeder are working very hard on.”
Another trend Keene expects to grapple with is the growing competition between wheat acres and soybean acres, and said she will be very focused on what farmers are interested in, and what would encourage them to grow more small grains in general.
Consumer trends are also a big game changer she will be watching.
“A lot of companies have been very interested in oats as a gluten free grain,” Keen said. “Being able to do different processed food products from it.”
She could see oats being a beneficial grain in North Dakota rotations, because oats don’t host the same pathogens that wheat and durum do. That could help growers lengthen crop rotations for things like pulse crops as well, which Keene said really need to have at least four years between rotations, to stave off root rots and other diseases.
Keene said what she liked most about her time in Williston was just working with area farmers to help them with their operations.
“I hope and expect to get back to Williston, Minot and Dickinson every now and then for speaking events and things like the wheat show, Best of the Best,” Keene said. “So even though I’m moving to Fargo, I’m not, you know, I’ll be back.”