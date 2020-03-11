Monday, March 16, is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 ARC/PLC election. Failure to sign up by then will result in a default election for 2019 and 2020, with no benefits for 2019. This is a busy time of year at your FSA offices, so if you’ve already got an appointment, be sure to keep it as rescheduling could prove difficult. Online ARC and PLC election decision tools are available online at: www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. To enroll, contact your local FSA office for an appointment.
Also, beginning Monday, March 16, FSA will begin accepting offers for CRP grasslands, which provides an annual rental rate on established grass in exchange for implementing a conserving use practice on the grass. Participants retain the right to conduct common grazing practices, such as haying mowing, or harvesting seed from enrolled land, though the timing of some activities may be restricted by the primary nesting season of birds. Offers will be accepted through May 15.
Signup begins March 30 for the new CRP Soil Health and Income Protection Program pilot, which enables farmers in Prairie Pothole states to receive payments for planting cover crops on their land for three to five years. This pilot is available in North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa. The signup date goes through Aug. 21, but the pilot is limited to the first 50,000 acres total in all five states. Once those acres are allocated, no more will be available