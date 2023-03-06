NDSU logo
The NDSU Extension office is hosting a Crop Education Workshop and the Williams County Ag Improvement annual meeting on Friday.  

"This is a meeting I typically have in January. But because the wheat show was so large this year and so well attended, I did not hold our annual meeting in January," NDSU Extension Agent Kelly Leo said. "In the last two years I've worked with the Williston soil conservation district, the Williams County Soil Conservation District, the NRCS and my Ag Improvement Association Board to put a nice educational event on and that is what this is."



