The NDSU Extension office is hosting a Crop Education Workshop and the Williams County Ag Improvement annual meeting on Friday.
"This is a meeting I typically have in January. But because the wheat show was so large this year and so well attended, I did not hold our annual meeting in January," NDSU Extension Agent Kelly Leo said. "In the last two years I've worked with the Williston soil conservation district, the Williams County Soil Conservation District, the NRCS and my Ag Improvement Association Board to put a nice educational event on and that is what this is."
The educational workshop will take place at the Williston Research Extension Center, starting at 9 a.m.
"What we come up with, on some of our topics, I feel are very timely because we had such a horrible grasshopper last year," Leo said. "We had snow cover that protected, actually insulated all those critters."
The Friday workshop is sponsored by the Williams County Soil Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, NDSU Extension Williams County and Williams County Ag Improvement Association. The focus of the workshop will be on soil health with topics that cover entomology (including grasshoppers), intercropping, camelina production, livestock integration, a soil health update and a new weed threat.
"I will also visit with them. There's a couple new tools that NDSU has and some variety selection tools and i'm going to visit a little about Ventenata (aka wire grass) as well," Leo said. "It's a grass and it looks a lot like cheat grass. It's very similar in nature, much more economically devastating because really it can't be grazed."
Some of the featured speakers are Keith Brown, WCSCD Soil Health & Cropping System Specialist; James Rogers, NDSU Extension Forage Crop Production Specialist; TJ Prochaska, NDSU Extension Crop Protection Specialist; Justin Jacob, NDSU Extension WREC; and Leo, the NDSU Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources.
At the end of the program there will be the annual meeting for the Williams County Ag Improvement. The Dry Pea and Lentil Council District election will also be held.
At 3:30 p.m. there will be a Little Muddy River Watershed Improvement Landowner meeting.
Many workshops and events are hosted by the NDSU Extension Office throughout the program — encouraging and providing a service and information on a variety of subjects that impact both, agriculture, home, business. They are also involved in partnering with the youth 4H program.