Cover crop grazing deadline moved Twenty-three North Dakota counties with significant amounts of prevented plant acres are being allowed to move up the date for haying and grazing cover crops to September 1.
That will allow more farmers and ranchers to get some use out of the cover crops before winter freeze sets in. These counties included Barnes, Benson, Bottineau, Cass, Dickey, Eddy, Foster, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, McIntosh, Nelson, Ramsey, Ramsom, Rolette, Sargent, Sheridan, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill and Wells.
The date remains Nov. 1 for the remaining counties.
The change comes after pressure from eight North Dakota Ag groups pressing for the change, along with North Dakota lawmakers.
Read more about the change at USDA’s website at https://bit.ly/31bUK3l.
Prevented planting coverage improved
USDA is announcing changes to improve the prevented planting coverage starting in the 2021 crop year for most spring crops, and 2022 for all crops with prevented planting coverage starting in 2022.
More about these changes is online at https://bit.ly/3iUBLQx.
USDA adds new team for beginning producers in Montana
The USDA is adding a new team in Montana that will lead department-wide efforts to better serve beginning farmers and ranchers. This national coordinator position was directed as part of the 2018 Farm Bill.
Faith Hill was chosen to be the Beginning Farmer Rancher state coordinator in Montana. She is a beginning farmer, formerly a civil engineer for NRCS, and is passionate about Montana agriculture and conservation.
More information on the beginning farmers and ranchers program is available online at https://www.farmers.gov/manage/newfarmers. A complete list of coordinators by state is online at https://bit.ly/3gdpRiU.
Small grain data to be collected in September
USDA will be contacting small grains producers in the first two weeks of September for details on the 2020 harvest of wheat, oats, barley and rye.
Details on acreage, yield and production will be collected, as well as the quantities of grains and oilseeds stored on the farm.
This county yield information is vital to the administration of farm disaster mitigation programs. A response on the survey is important to ensuring each North Dakota county is properly represented in the calculation of yield estimates.
Only aggregate data will be published. No individual operation or producer will be identified.
Reports generated from the data will be available after Sept. 30 on the National Agricultural Statistics Service website, www.nass.usda.gov.
Deadline nears to update PLC yields
Farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update Price-Loss Coverage yields for covered commodities, but it must be done prior to Sept. 30 using FSA form CCC-867.
It is up to owners whether to update or keep existing PLC yields. No action is required to maintain the existing PLC yield. For details, visit farmers.gov/arc-plc. Or contact your local FSA office for assistance.