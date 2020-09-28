Fargo, North Dakota (September 28, 2020) – Mitch Coulter has joined the Northarvest Bean Growers Association (NBGA) as the executive director. In this role, he will work closely with NBGA Board of Director and North Dakota and Minnesota Dry Bean Councils. Coulter will also oversee programs, projects and contracts, manage office staff and help with budget development.
“We’re pleased to welcome Mitch as the executive director of the association,” says NBGA Executive Vice President Tim Courneya. “Mitch’s agricultural background and research experience continue to help push Northarvest in the right direction.”
Coulter grew up on a row crop and livestock farm in west central Minnesota near Maynard. “Agriculture has been part of my entire life, so I’m excited to continue to work in the industry.”
Prior to NBGA, Coulter did commodity marketing and biofuels work for the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. “It’s so important to me to help and work for farmers,” he says. “That’s why I am excited to meet dry bean growers, work with them and find new markets for our product.”
David Dickson, president, NBGA, is excited to have Coulter on board. “Mitch is a huge asset to the organization with his previous commodity organization work,” says Dickson. “Tim’s 44 years of dry bean experience, combined with Mitch’s ten years, is beneficiary to both the history and the vision of Northarvest as we take a step forward.”
Coulter started with NBGA in early September and can be reached by phone at 701-365-5103 or by email at mitch@northarvestbean.net.
About the Northarvest Bean Growers Association:
The Northarvest Bean Growers Association (NBGA) was