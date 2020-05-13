USDA webinar to outline requirements for coronavirus aid
The USDA is will be providing $16 billion in direct support based on losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been disrupted.
A webinar to explain the program is planned for noon on Thursday, May 14, 2020. To register for the event, visit, https://bit.ly/2xVsnub.
Questions may be submitted during the webinar by email to CFAP.webinars@usda.gov or through the Q&A box. While not all questions will be answered during the webinar, answers will eventually be posted at farmers.gov/CFAP, along with a recording of the event.
Crop acreage reports due in July
The deadline to certify many corp acreages including spring alfalfa seed, CRP, perennial forage not covered by the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program is July 15.
FSA agents are able to provide growers assistance with this task by phone, email, and virtual meetings using Microsoft Teams.
Private restricted use pesticide certification available online
“Private applicators who are applying for the first time or whose certification has lapsed can complete the private certification process online,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Individuals should contact NDSU Extension for more information.” Full details on online private restricted-use certification are available at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/pesticide/trainings-1.
Initial in-person pesticide certification exams are only available for commercial, public or dealer restricted-use pesticide applicators. Those exams continue through May 15, 2020, in Fargo and Bismarck.
NRCS offering Wetland Mitigation Banking Program
The Natural Resources Conservation Service has $5 million available in the Wetland Mitigation Banking Program to help farmers remain conservation compliant for USDA programs.
USDA is accepting applications through July 6 from state and local governments for this competitive grant program. Additional information is online at https://bit.ly/3dyJSj8.
Bioscience innovation grant applications open
North Dakota has $56,678 available for projects that develop the bioscience industry in North Dakota.
“The North Dakota Legislature created a bioscience innovation grant program to support biotechnology innovation and commercialization in areas including crop genetics, biofuels, biomaterials, biosensors and biotechnology,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Any eligible bioscience company in the state is encouraged to apply.”
Information about the program and an application template are online at NDDA’s website, https://www.nd.gov/ndda/big.
Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. CDT Monday, June 1, 2020.
USDA approves waivers for organic certification
Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) may allow organic producers to report acreage as certified organic, or transitioning to organic, for the 2020 crop year if they can show they have requested a written certification from a certifying agent by their policy’s acreage reporting date. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) made available this flexibility to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
For the most current updates on available services, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Verify hardiness of shelter belt trees before planting
North Dakota state law requires a label on trees and shrubs that are not deemed hardy to North Dakota, but that is no guarantee that consumers won’t find non-hardy plants for sale at area nurseries.
North Dakota Department of Agriculture receives numerous complaints every year from both consumers and dealers about non-hardy stock being sold in the state.
The most common, non-hardy trees and shrubs offered for sale in North Dakota include emerald arborvitae, dwarf Alberta spruce, eastern redbud, flowering dogwood, flowering almond, flowering cherries, and certain varieties of fruit trees. Emerald arborvitae and dwarf Alberta spruce are sometimes labeled as hardy from 30 to 40 degrees below zero, but they tend to winter burn badly resulting in death or severe dieback.
A more detailed listing of non-hardy trees and shrubs and a list of all licensed nurseries is available on the North Dakota Department of Agriculture website at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/program/nursery-program. A plant hardiness zone map is available at http://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/.
USMCA will go into effect July 1
The new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada is going into effect on July 1. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer notified Congress that each of the countries has taken the proper steps to implement and comply with the agreement.
The new agreement eliminates Canada’s automatic downgrade of U.S. wheat to feed grade and provides increased access to the Canadian markets for poultry, eggs, and dairy. The deal also benefits a wide array of industries besides just agriculture, including energy and various manufacturing industries, such as the automotive industry.
Livestock brought into the state must meet import requirements
North Dakota livestock purchasers must make sure any livestock they buy or receive from other states meets North Dakota’s import requirements. The importation requirements help prevent animals from being exposed to diseases that can impact their health.
Importation requirements and related information may be obtained from the Animal Health Division of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at www.nd.gov/ndda/importrequirements or by calling 701-328-2655.
A list of North Dakota meat processors may be found at www.nd.gov/ndda/ndmeatprocessors.
Many processors are booked several months in advance. It’s wise to call ahead for the wait times, and plan accordingly.