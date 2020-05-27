APUC awards funds to eight projects
Eight projects totaling $288,187 were selected for grants by the North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission, which administers grants for research and development of new and expanded uses for North Dakota agricultural products.
Grant funds from APUC be used for basic and applied research, marketing and utilization, farm diversification, nature-based agri-tourism, prototype and technology or technical assistance.
The projects receiving funds are as follows:
Three Farm Daughters received $68,800 to produce and develop a line of high fiber resistant starch and reduced gluten food products. Contact Mollie Ficocello at 218-779-7437.
BisMan Community Food Coop received $32,000 to support marketing efforts and local producers video profiles to attract more customers. Contact Beth Kaylor at 701-751-3119.
Chef Heather received $14,527 to organize a week of events and ideas to highlight ways to support the local food system. Contact Heather at 218-791-0449.
Cloverdale Foods received $34,767 to increase bacon production yield using existing space, design and patent bacon specific tools and expand capabilities within its existing facility. Contact Justin Brotzler at 701-663-9511.
Dakota College at Bottineau received $37,553 for applied research to identify and develop industrial CBD hemp cultivars for North Dakota’s climate. Contact Keith Knudson at 701-228-5489.
Hygge Hills received $20,000 to add a train feature for their on-farm agri-tourism business. Contact Lucy Frandsen at 701-641-7601.
NDSU Civil Engineering received $55,450 to identify new uses and added value for oregano and related high phenolic crops grown in North Dakota. Contact Kalpana Katti at 701-231-9504.
Ringside received $25,000 to market an app that tracks and promotes livestock as they show and sell across the United States. Contact Levi Hall at 701-720-6652.
The next grant application hearing is July 22-22 in Medora. Applications for that hearing must be received by July 1. Prototype and technical assistance applications must be received by Sept. 1 for the Nov. 18-19, 2020 meeting.
Visit https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc for more information.
Payment regulations for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are out
USDA has released its regulations for direct payments under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
The payments are available to producers for commodities that suffered a 5 percent or greater decline due to COVI-19 and face additional, significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities. Enrollment began May 26 and will continue through Aug. 28.
Funding is from two sources. These include the $9.5 billion appropriated in the CARS Act for compensating farmers for losses due to price declines between mid-January to mid April 2020 or due to spoilage due to market disruptions and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act, which has $6.5 billion for losses due to ongoing market disruption.
Payments are limited to $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined. AGI is limited to $900,000, unless at least 75 percent of income is derived from farming.
Payments will be divided into two phases. The first payment will be 80 percent of the maximum direct payment. The remaining 20 percent, not to exceed the payment limits, will be paid at a later date if funds remain available.
Additional information and application forms are available online at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap. Producers of all eligible commodities must apply through their local FSA office. Documentation to support a producer’s application and certification may be requested.
Perdue University has put out a video discussing the ins and outs of CFAP. It’s at https://bit.ly/36B2woh.
U.S.-China Phase One progress continues
Implementation of the Phase 1 China trade deal continues, according to announcements by the USDA and the U.S. Trade Representative.
The latest developments include:
• U.S. blueberries and California Hass avocados can now be exported to China.
• U.S. barley for processing, along with forage products Timothy hay, alfalfa hay pellets and cubes, almond meal pellets and cubes, may now be exported to China.
• China has updated its lists of U.S. facilities eligible to export beef, pork, poultry, seafood, dairy, and infant formula products to China. That list now includes 499 beef, 457 pork, 470 poultry, 397 seafood, 253 dairy and nine infant formula facilities.
• China has published a new domestic standard for dairy permeate powder for human consumption, which will allow imports of the producut from the United States in the future.
Loan guarantees available for producers
The USDA is making up to $1 billion in loan guarantees available for agricultural producers and rural businesses from the CARES Act who may be ineligible for USDA Farm Service Agency loans.
Those interested may contact the USDA Rural Development State Office to learn about the eligibility requirements and how to apply for the funds.
Loan repayment relief expanded
The USDA is expanding its Disaster Set-Aside loan provision to cover farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The authority, generally used in natural disasters, will allow eligible producers to set aside their next payment for an FSA direct loan until the maturity date of the loan, or up to 12 months for annual operating loans.
Producers can work with their local FSA office to determine if they are eligible for this deferment.