Students participating in local, county, or state 4-H and FFA livestock shows are being invited by the National Corn Growers Association to participate in a contest that focuses on the benefits of including corn in feed rations for livestock. The contest is running now through Nov. 2, 2020.
To enter, follow NCGA (@corngrowers) on Instagram, tag NCGA int he post, and use the hashtag #MyCornFedBarn. Participants can enter a photo or video that explains why they use corn in their feed ration.
One first-place winner will receive $300, second place will receive $200 and third place will get $100. Winners will be announced Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
To learn more about the contest, visit online at www.ncga.com/f2f.