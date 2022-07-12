Ladies only from the farm or city are encouraged to attend this year's event and must be 21.
This year's keynote speaker, Katelyn Duban from Southern Alberta, Canada, had no intention to be an active member of the farm until love and marriage led her there in 2016. She quickly found a passion for farm life.
Katelyn continues to develop her skills as a grain farmer on and off of the field. She found a love for livestock early on in her farming journey and has raised a variety of meat goats as well as bottle calves. As an avid pod-cast listener, Katelyn found herself searching for a podcast that shared the important roles women in agriculture provide for the industry. When she could not find a podcast that met her criteria she began working on her own podcast. In the spring of 2019, she launched The Rural Woman Podcast. Since then, Katelyn has shared the stories of incredible women involved in all parts of agriculture from farming, ranching, homesteading, agribusiness and beyond. Katelyn continues to share the importance of Women in Agriculture while sharing her own story through social media under the handle @WildRoseFarmer.
“Last year, for the first time, we had gotten some different types of beers from Busted Knuckle here in Williston. It was a nice evening out for the ladies to relax and enjoy themselves,” Molly Jugovic, District Manager of Williams County Soil Conservation District said.
This year locally sourced wines will be served from Point of View Winery out of Minot, N.D. and Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery in Dickinson, N.D.
Event will take place Tuesday, July 19th with social hour starting at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. Registration is $20.00. If wishing to attend this event call 701-774-2319 to ensure there are still seat available. Event located on the NDSU Research Station Property: 14120 Hwy 2 Williston (0.6 miles west of Hwy 2 and Hwy 85 junction)