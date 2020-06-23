North Dakota brandowners are reminded to contact the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA), if their address has changed since 2015 due to a 9-1-1 address change or move, to ensure their address is correct before renewal notices are sent in August.
North Dakota law requires brands to be renewed every five years, which means, brands will expire Jan. 1, 2021, if they are not renewed before then.
Brands that are not renewed within the brand renewal period may not be eligible for renewal due to potential conflicts with other recorded brands. “If a brandowner has moved or if his or her address has changed within the last five years, chances are the address on file at the NDSA is no longer valid,” NDSA Brand Recorder Steph Hille said. “We want to make sure brandowners get their notices and have plenty of time to renew their brands.”
It is the brandowner’s responsibility to update address information with the brand recording department. To contact it, call (701) 223-2522 or e-mail brands@ndstockmen.org.
The NDSA sends out all brand renewal notices by mail. Currently, more than 24,000 brands are registered in North Dakota.