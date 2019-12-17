Williams County Commissioners are putting $750,000 toward a new seed-cleaning facility and greenhouse for the Williston Research Extension Center, the latest in a string of high-dollar donations to update capabilities at the research farm.
WREC director Jerald Bergman said the total cost of the seed-cleaning plant is $2.5 million, and for the greenhouse $500,000.
“Our seed cleaning plant was built in 1954,” he said. “Not not only will the new plant clean pulse crop seeds, but it can sort the seeds by colors, and it can clean grain to food quality, so that high-quality samples can be prepared and sold for testing in food markets."
The facility will speed new varieties to growers, and thus quickly make a return on investment, Bergman said.
Among these new varieties is a low-cadmium durum variety that yields on average 2 bushels more per acre.
“We can capture that value one year earlier, and that’s across all crops,” Bergman said.
The greenhouse, meanwhile, will extend the research season beyond summer, into winter.
“It will make our science more efficient and productive,” he said.
Tom Wheeler, a grower who has been active in leading fundraising efforts for the greenhouse and the seed-cleaning facility, said other counties have already contributed funds to a seed-cleaning facility. The plant will serve a wide region that runs from the Border of Canada, west into Montana, and down into southwestern North Dakota.
McKenzie County contributed $350,000 while Richland County, Montana, has given $50,000. Dunn, meanwhile, gave $5,000. Williston committed to $250,000 from its STAR Fund, and has already given $100,000 of that.
Meetings with other counties and municipalities in the region are planned, Wheeler told the Williston Herald.
Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery made the motion to approve the funds, which will be paid out of the remaining balance of the Crew Housing fund. That fund has $1.8 million in unused funds.
“That fund was set up years ago, where 50 percent was to be for townships and 50 percent to the county, so it only makes sense in my mind that it comes from there,” Montgomery said.
Agriculture, Montgomery added, is the backbone of Williams County and its townships and cities.
“It’s only fitting that Williams County participates in this,” he said.
On other matters the commission:
• Approved hiring JE Dunn as Construction Manager at Risk for the Emergency Services Facility. There were two companies vying for the position. Each was scored according to set criteria. JE Dunn outscored FCI Constructors 22.405 to 20.947.
• Heard a report on the hiring process for a new extension agent. NDSU has conducted three interviews and made an offer to one of the candidates. All three were highly qualified, Commissioner Beau Anderson said. Eventually, NDSU is going to take over the full salary of the position, instead of splitting it with the county.
• Approved beginning the process of amending its home charter so that certain county positions become appointed rather than elected. These positions include the county auditor and treasurer/recorder. The process will require public input, and ultimately, a ballot issue.
• Approved a temporary public easement to use an existing road instead of a section line that was holding up an XTO project. Commissioners will send a letter to the North Dakota Industrial Commission confirming agreement with the temporary easement so the project can move forward.
• Decided to explore ways to more quickly dispose of tax foreclosed properties that don’t sell for market value by adding them to an existing ordinance that allows the county to dispose of unwanted property. This will require an amendment to the ordinance, and two public readings. after that, the properties would be advertised so the public has a chance to bid on them.
• Approved a slate of beer and liquor licenses, including Ramada, Sportsman Club, Buffalo Ridge Lodge and others. Lund’s Landing was not on the list, having decided to discontinue such sales.
• Set up a site selection committee to include Williams County Commissioners Barry Ramberg and Cory Hanson and two city commissioners, as well as Williston/Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith and PSAP Director Derek Walker.
• Approved purchase of service that will not only livestream Commission meetings, but also archive meeting minutes for instant playback of relevant, time-stamped bullet points from meeting agendas. The fee for the service is $12,500.