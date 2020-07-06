A very active weather pattern brought beneficial rain to northwestern North Dakota last week.
Widespread reports of two to four inches of precipitation were recorded. In the District 2 operations area, which includes McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams Counties, aircraft conducted seeding operations on all seven days. A total of 36 flights were flown by project aircraft.
This week begins with chances for strong to severe thunderstorms across northwestern North Dakota. By midweek, chances for precipitation decrease with a brief drop in high temperatures into the 70s. High temperatures make a rebound into the low 80s (normal for early July) late week.