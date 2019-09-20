It's time once again to join the City of Williston in celebrating the agricultural community with a longtime tasty tradition.
Stop by the Hedderich's Lot at 120 Main Street on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for the annual Ag Heritage Appreciation Barbecue featuring Don Hotchkiss' famous chicken recipe. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to stop by and enjoy some of the famous chicken, as well as sides and more. The street will be closed off around the lot to allow visitors a chance to socialize and enjoy their lunch, while discussing this year's harvest.
The feed began at the Williston Research Extension Center, when the secret Hotchkiss recipe chicken was served during the Center's annual Field Days.
The day is forecast to be clear, however anyone interest in checking out the event should check in with the City of Williston's Facebook page in case the event has to be moved due to inclement weather. The Ag Appreciation Barbecue is hosted by the City of Williston, the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and Cherry Creek Radio. The event will be broadcast live on Cherry Creek's Dakota Country.