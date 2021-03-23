Forage production is likely looking at a drop this year. Just how deep will depend on what happens with moisture in May and June, according to NDSU Extension’s range specialist Dr. Kevin Sedivec.
Williams County and Richland County both experienced an extremely dry fall, and appear headed into a dry spring. The entire region is lying in extreme drought areas on the U.S. Drought Monitor, and surrounding areas are listed in severe drought.
“I haven’t seen a fall like (the last one) in a long time,” Sedivec said, adding it is among the driest he’s seen in a 30-year career in North Daktoa. He estimates the region is at 20 percent of normal precipitation for a six-month period so far.
But grass in the region generally grows the most on May to June precipitation. So the precipitation that is yet to come is key.
“If we have below normal spring moisture, that’s the months of May and June, I think most producers are going to experience losses of forage of 35 to 55 percent,” he said. “It just takes moisture to grow grass. Even though these grasses are deep-rooted, they can go down 4 to 5 feet, but there’s just not a lot of moisture available.”
Even with normal spring precipitation, Sedivec is still expecting a 20 to 25 percent drop in forage production. Only in the wet spring scenario would he expect to see normal forage production — and that only for pastures in average or better condition.
Fields that enter the season with additional stresses, whether from overgrazing or some other issue, may see greater losses than that.
“Spring droughts do create the greatest effect on forage production,” Sedivec said. “Especially when a spring drought follows a fall drought the previous year.”
The fall is when grasses are putting out their spring tillers — that first flush of green that peeps out to greet the sun in spring. Without moisture in fall, those guys will senesce or die off. That can delay spring production two to three weeks.
Summer droughts meanwhile affect forage quality, rather than forage quantity.
When things are not yet green is the time to be planning for these various scenarios, and buying the hay you think you might need — before demand begins to spike prices.
Among steps Sedivec plans to take at his research station is delaying turnout by about a week in May. Each day he can rest the rangeland in May is worth three days in the fall.
“So if you can wait until even the end of May, you can create almost an extra two to four weeks in the fall period,” he said.
Crested wheat grass tends to be the earliest available grass.
“You can turn out to those pastures when you reach the three-leaf stage,” he said. “This year, that will probably occur in early May versus late April. You still need to have enough production, so that those cows don’t consume it real fast. But, if you’re going to overgraze any grass on your pastures, it’s crested wheatgrass, because it can take grazing pressure really well.”
Smooth brome grass, meanwhile, probably won’t be ready until at least May 10, and is also not as resilient. Over-grazed brome grass tends to get weedy with blue grass and dandelions.
But therein lies another possibly useful scenario for livestock producers.
“Blue grass is very palatable when green and lush, so (cattle) will actually select that bluegrass in (May),” Sedivec said.
Bluegrass reaches early growth generally around May 15. Overgrazing it gives native grasses a chance to bounce back stronger than before, and this may also come with a nice flush of tasty wildflowers, which does some good for pollinators as well.
Another potentially good grazing option in May are winter annuals like winter wheat, rye and triticale.
“Winter rye is probably the best option, because it grows the most aggressively in the month of May,” Sedivec said. “The worst option was actually Willow Creek winter wheat, because it grows much slower in the month of May.”
Heifers gained a pound a day on winter rye for the month of May in that grazing study.
While Sedivec will delay turning his cattle out about a week in May, he’s also going to “cheat” a little. He can do that because of long-standing practices that have set his fields up to be more resilient.
If you want to “cheat” as well, Sedivec would recommend strip grazing crested and brome grass fields. That will increase stock density and boost harvest efficiency, giving you 30 to 40 percent more grazing days.
Grasslands in North Dakota are resilient, Sedivec said. They can take a year of over use — as long as a producer is making time for recovery later.
To do this, Sedivec will choose one of four strips, or cells, to overuse, minimizing stress on the other three. The heavily used cell is then rested. The next year, it will be a different cell’s turn.
”We’ve been wetter than normal on average,” Sedivec acknowledged. “But historically, you always plan for drought in the western Dakotas and eastern Montana and Wyoming.”
Some producers will stockpile grass in one area to save for November through February. But, Sedivec said, if you graze those winter stockpile pastures at a 20 to 30 percent use rate in June, they will generally recover that one-third of biomass lost.
In fact, oftentimes, they will actually produce more than was lost, thanks to the stimulation from grazing. All, of course, depending on how much rain happens in June.