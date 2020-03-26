Cattle country is unhappy with a recent ruling by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, a division of the USDA, in response to a petition to restrict the definition of USA Beef and similar labels to cattle that are born, raised and slaughtered in the United States.
The petition was submitted by the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association to address loopholes in the current system that’s allowing beef from other countries to be labeled as U.S. Beef even if is only being slaughtered and packaged in America, not raised here.
FSIS said it will consider a second rulemaking that will “limit “Product of USA” and certain other voluntary U.S. origin statements to the labeling of meat products from livestock that were slaughtered and processed in the United States. The Agency has determined that a voluntary U.S. meat product origin labeling policy that focusses on where the product is made, i.e., where the livestock are slaughtered and processed, without regard to where the source animals were born, may more accurately reflect what “origin” means with respect to meat products processed in the United States and will thus result in labels that are truthful and not misleading."
That will effectively take producers out of the equation when it comes to labeling U.S. beef products, Executive Vice President for USCA Kelly Fogarty said, adding it is clear that Congress will have to step in to fix the current labeling issues.
“USCA remains disappointed that an accurate, truthful origin definition was not achieved through Congress in 2015, however, efforts are underway to secure this needed language through legislation,” Fogarty said. “The true origin of any beef product is with the producer, and USCAA will continue to work with Congress on a path forward to ensure this information is acknowledged and communicated effectively to the consumer.”