Canola is blooming out all over the MonDak, and, from a distance, those fields are gold and beautiful. But it is an illusion. The closer you get to the fields, the easier it is to see the overall fragility.
“(The) plants are generally small and you can still see dirt between the rows,” WREC cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene said. “Most small grains are in the boot to just starting to head out, and are quite short.”
Peas, too, are starting to flower on shorter than usual plants. Yields for all crops will undoubtedly be significantly affected.
On a drive from Bismarck to Williston recently, Keene said she saw drought-stricken field after drought-stricken field. Those along Highway 83 were worse than those along Highway 2, but none had what she would call great-looking crops.
“Up here in the northwest, there are some fields that look OK, but many that just don’t look very good,” she said. “Canola is starting to flower with small plants — short, and the rows are still visible. Small grains range from OK to poor with a lot of fields still showing uneven emergence and growth.”
Many fields were also damaged by the pounding hail in early to mid-June, which was an added stressor on top of the overall dryness that had already left plants stressed and weakened.
“Some crops were hailed out,” Williams County Ag Extension Agent Kelly Leo said. “Some producers are trying to get some production by planting a forage grain, to hopefully get something off those fields.”
Rain has been timely for some, keeping many crops going — but only just. Meanwhile, another heat wave was predicted for the July Fourth weekend, with the chances of rain not high at all.
“Praying for some timely rains in this next week, or production on small grains and other crops will be low yield,” Leo said.
North Dakota’s spring wheat conditions rose slightly from 19 to 20 percent. That bucked the national trend of steadily declining wheat conditions, according to the most recent USDA Crop Progress report.
Just 20 percent of the U.S. crop is rated in good to excellent condition, a 7 percent decline week over week.
Montana posted one of the biggest declines in spring wheat crop condition, dropping from 43 percent good to excellent to 21 percent week over week.
Last year, 69 percent of the U.S. crop was rated good to excellent. Nationally, this year’s crop ratings are the lowest since 1988.
Crop development has raced ahead of averages, due to the stressful growing conditions, and about half of the U.S. spring wheat crop is headed out.
Timely rain has helped some producers but at best, those producers are reporting average yields. Prospects are highly variable, depending on planting date and the precipitation for any given field. Some producers are reporting they have abandoned their fields and expect a complete loss.
Winter wheat condition in North Dakota dropped to 15 percent good, no excellent, with 73 percent of the crop headed, 7 percent coloring, and 2 percent mature. In Montana, winter wheat condition rose week over week slightly from 43 percent good to excellent to now 34 percent. It’s 95 percent booted, 72 percent headed, and 7 percent turning color.
Durum, meanwhile, remained stable in the MonDak with about half the crop rated in good to excellent condition. Twenty percent has headed out, slightly ahead of last year. The yield for these crops, too, varies widely depending on planting dates and the timeliness of precipitation for any given field.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows all of North Dakota in some stage of drought, with 61 percent in extreme to exceptional drought. Seventy-eight percent of Montana is listed in some stage of drought, 20 percent extreme.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
Montana alfalfa hay is 35 percent harvested for the first cutting about the same as last year. In North Dakota, the first cut is 54 percent about average, with a crop condition rating of 10 percent good, no excellent.
Barley in North Dakota is rated 16 percent good to excellent. Jointed is 82 percent, near average, and headed is 41 percent, a little ahead of the 36 percent average. In Montana, barley is doing a little better, with a condition rating of 35 percent good to excellent. It’s 56 percent is in the boot stage, a little behind average, while 29 percent has headed, a little ahead.
Canola in North Dakota is 26 percent good to excellent, with 95 percent emerged, near average. Blooming is 34 percent, also near averages. In Montana, Canola is 82 percent emerged, about average, and 35 percent in bloom, also about average.
North Dakota soybeans are rated 25 percent good to excellent. Ninety-six percent have emerged, about average, while 2 percent are in bloom, a little behind the usual 6 percent average.
Corn in North Dakota is 40 percent good to excellent and in Montana 26 percent good to excellent. The Montana crop is 97 percent planted and 90 percent emerged.
Dry edible beans in North Dakota are 16 percent good to excellent, with 95 percent emerged and blooms 2 percent, about average. In Montana, dry edible beans are similarly 91 percent emerged, but 32 percent blooming, about average. A condition rating was not available.
Dry edible peas, meanwhile, were 35 percent good to excellent in North Dakota, with 93 percent emerged and 26 percent in bloom. Montana’s are 39 percent good, with 97 percent emerged and 45 percent in bloom.
Flaxseed is rated 37 percent good to excellent in north Dakota with 91 percent emerged and booms at 8 percent, which is a little behind average. In Montana, flaxseed is 95 percent emerged and 22 percent in bloom.
Montana lentils are 98 percent emerged and 40 percent in bloom, with 45 percent good to excellent, while Montana mustard is 95 percent emerged and 34 percent in bloom.
Oats in North Dakota are 24 percent good to excellent with 85 percent jointed, ahead of average, and 29 percent headed, which is behind average. The condition of oats in Montana is much worse, with just 11 percent of the crop rated good to average. Booted is 42 percent and 3 percent are headed.
Montana safflower is 90 percent planted, 67 percent emerged, and 5 percent flowering.
North Dakota sunflowers, meanwhile, are 27 percent good to excellent, with 95 percent planted, and 80 percent emerged, just behind averages for both.
Montana sugarbeets are rated 58 percent good to excellent while in North Dakota they’re rated 73 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota potatoes are 18 percent good to excellent, with blooming at 4 percent, about average.
Pasture and range is 8 percent good for both Montana and North Dakota, no excellent. Stock water supplies are 26 percent adequate with no reported surplus.