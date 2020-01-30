Williston will again host the Best of the Best in Wheat Research and Marketing this year, in conjunction with its annual National Hard Spring Wheat Show.
The event is scheduled to begin with breakfast at 7 a.m. on Feb. 13 with breakfast in the tennis courts at the Williston Area Recreation Center. Presentations begin at 8 a.m. in the ARC Meeting Room.
Best of the Best focuses each year on the most cutting edge research findings that will affect wheat productivity and profitability.
A range of topics are scheduled for this year’s Best of the Best, including soil fertility management, variety selection, diseases, weed control, and more. There will also be discussions of soil acidity in Montana, soybean fertility in western North Dakota, saline seeps, market outlooks, and much more.
Jerry and Jay Doan of the Black Leg Ranch will be the featured evening speaker on Feb. 13, following a banquet-style dinner and awards program at 5:30 p.m. and the social hour at 4:30 p.m.
The Doans will discuss diversification on their operation near Sterling North Dakota, where they raise both crops and cattle and have focused heavily on soil regeneration.
Lately, however, they have also added the Black Leg microbrewery, and the Copper Jewel Barn as an event venue. In addition to weddings, the ranch now features bison hunting with Rolling Plains Adventures.
As always, Best of the Best will include hands-on demonstrations in the afternoon. This is a signature part of the event, according to NDSU extension plant pathologist Dr. Andy Friskop.
“In this section, we are able to demonstrate concept and teach plant and disease identification more effectively than can be done using a traditional presentation,” he said.
This year’s breakouts include pigweed identification, seed quality, real-time sensors and herbicide resistance.
The Best of the Best will also be shown in Minot this year beginning at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center. Best of the Best is free of charge for both venues, but registration is advised.
Visit http://ndwheat.com/events/bestofthebest2020 or call 701-328-5111 to register and view a detailed agenda for the meetings, which have been sponsored by the North Dakota Wheat Commission and North Dakota Grain Growers Association in conjunction with NDSU Extension.