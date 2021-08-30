Montana’s Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and North Dakota’s Republican Sen. John Hoeven have teamed up to introduce a bill aimed at ensuring Montana and North Dakota ranchers can get necessary relief to recover from future disasters.
The bill would increase coverage for monthly feed costs to 80 percent in the Livestock Forage Program, as well as include unweaned cattle in eligible livestock, increase the number of months for which producers can receive payments, and improve the formula used to calculate monthly feed costs.
Changes would also be made to the Emergency Livestock Assistance Programs, including specifying drought as a covered adverse weather event, removing restrictions on types of covered losses and disasters, and specifying transportation costs for feed and water as a covered loss.
Montana and North Dakota have each faced severe statewide drought. In Montana, wild fires have additionally decreased feeding capabilities for producers.
Abbiamo Expansion vertically integrates North Dakota wheat
A $15 million expansion at the Abbiamo Pasta plant in Casselton not only expands the capacity of the plant, but vertically integrates North Dakota wheat from field to food retailers across the country.
Abbiamo added 94,490 square feet to the Casselton plant, adding 22 jobs to its now joint Abbiamo-McLane Global facility. A new short goods production line for Abbiamo doubles the plant’s capacity to 120 million pounds per year and a new packaging line for McLane Global has capacity for 60 million units per year.
The new plant also has additional room for future production lines and capacity expansions.
North Dakota officials have been working to bring more value-added agriculture industry to the state, to provide greater value to its producers and help keep more of the income derived from commodities in local communities.
“Abbiamo’s expansion and partnership with McLane Global is a tremendous opportunity for North Dakota’s wheat growers as well as a multi-million-dollar investment in Casselton,” Sen. John Hoeven said. “Our state’s producers are leaders in all things agriculture, and this facility expands their reach while keeping more of the production in-state. That means more jobs and more value going straight to our farmers. This is exactly the kind of value-added opportunity we’ve worked to seize over the years, and we appreciate the hard work and investment by Abbiamo and McLane Global in our state.”
Reimbursements for organic certification cost
Organic farmers who are certified by a recognized certification agency are eligible for reimbursement of the certification costs through the state’s Organic Certification Cost Share Program.
Growers certified by either International Certification Services or the Organic Crop Improvement Association should apply for the reimbursement through the certifier. All other producers can contact Denna Gierszewski at North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-328-2191 or degierszewski@nd.gov.
Program guidelines and applicatoinforms are available online at tinyurl.com/8ynzwv43.
Certification assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods, and allows producers and processors to label and sell their products with a federal organic seal. Such products can command higher prices in the market place.
“Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021,” North Dakota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
The program was funded with a $70,000 grant from the USDA for certification reimbursement in 2021.
CFAP 2 deadline nears
The USDA is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. The program as part of pandemic assistance for producers who faced market disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA’s Farm Service Agency has set a deadline of Oct. 12 for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
Stockman’s Ball tickets available
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation will host the 2021 Stockmen’s Ball on Saturday, Dc. 11, at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck. Enjoy a night of western elegance complete with prime rib supper and live music by Tris Munsick and the Innocents. The event begins at 5 p.m. and is open to anyone interested. A variety of auction items will be available during the event, which raises money for scholarships, disaster relief, beef research and more.
A limited number of tickets are available, and only advance tickets will be sold. Contact NDSF at 701-223-2522 for details.
North Dakota awards $4.9 million in bioscience grants
North Dakota’s Department of Agriculture issued nine grants totaling $4.9 million as part of the state’s continuing efforts to foster growth of a bioscience industry.
“Advances in bioscience have already transformed many sectors including agriculture and medicine,” North Dakota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “These grants will help North Dakota stay on the forefront of bioscience innovation.”
The grants include $1.45 million to Genovac Antibody Discovery to support commercial development of multiple therapeutic, diagnostic and research antibody products as well as $1 million to SafetySpect for hardware and software improvements to commercialize the CSI-D platform.
Other grants included:
• Agathos Biologics — $900,000 to create new materials and methods for research and biomanufacturing and use them for drug development to address unmet medical needs and increase the availability of genetic medicines to more patients.
• Lincoln Therapeutics, LLC — $712,000 to develop intranasal ketamine as a safer, fast acting, non-addicting analgesic to improve battlefield pain management.
• Checkable Medical — $300,000 to run a clinical study to support the first over-the-counter test for Strep A.
• Krampade — $200,000 to manufacture a high protein, high potassium powdered drink mix; a high protein, high fiber powdered drink mix and a high potassium bar.
• National Agriculture Genotyping Center — $125,000 to upgrade the current biotechnology used for variety identification and certification of spring wheat and barley.
• CorVent Medical, Inc. — $113,000 to enhance an existing ventilator product, demonstrate feasibility and building prototypes for testing and validation.
• WoundExam Corp — $100,000 to develop WoundAssure, a multi-mode imaging technology that will monitor changes in wounds in patients at high risk of complications from diabetic ulcers.
USDA releases guidance on enforcement of Packers and Stockyards Act
The USDA has issued a guidance document on how the Department will enforce the final rule on Under and Unreasonable Preferences and Advantages under the Packers and Stockyards Act.
Links to that guidance are available in full online at https://tinyurl.com/u9wrz9k7, along with links to the act itself, and the Packers and Stockyards Act webpage.