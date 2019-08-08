Owning a backyard hen in the city of Williston has been illegal since 1969, but there is rising interest in the practice be it for pets, fresh eggs, or as a way to source organic meat.
The birds are easy to care for, and give so much in return. In particular, fresh eggs by the dozen.
That interest has brought, by popular demand, a second session of Backyard Poultry to Williston Tractor Supply on Saturday.
“The popularity of raising backyard poultry continues to grow year after year,” said Chad Fernholz, manager of the Williston Tractor Supply store. “Poultry owners love the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from their own backyard, but many people don’t know where to start. Our goal is to continue educating suburban and rural poultry enthusiasts while ensuring anyone who’s interested in raising a backyard flock has the resources and information needed to do so.”
The free backyard poultry class runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature a local farmer talking about the life stages and care of poultry, as well as other experts who can provide participants with information on nutrition and other needs.
Raising a backyard bird isn’t as difficult as one might think, assistant store manager Haley Orth said.
“They need food, water and room to roam,” she said.
Orth is aware that Williston doesn’t allow chickens in city limits, but added that some homeowners in the present-day city limits may be grandfathered in. That would be something for the homeowner to check with city officials.
Kent Jarcik, planning director for Williston, said that property owners of certain locations annexed into the city had been told at the time that uses that were permitted in the county would continue to be permitted for those properties.
“It’s possible that there are some like that,” Jarcik said. “We were 7.5 square miles in 2007, 2010 or so. And now with this growth surge, we are at 23 square miles.”
Owning chickens in the extraterritorial jurisdiction is another matter, Jarcik said, and is likely more possible for residents.
“Generally in those residential and agricultural areas, a certain size of lot dictates the availability of livestock and other animals,” Jarcik said.
For the Rural Estate designation, for example, there is a minimum lot size of 5 acres for the first four animal units.
“Depending on lot size and zoning, backyard chicken keeping may be an option in the ETJ,” Jarcik said.
As for whether ordinances will ever change in Williston to allow keeping backyard hens, such a change would likely go through the committee that deals with licensing, rather than zoning, Jarcik said.
Whether that ever happens would likely depend on it being a popular demand by a large or at least a vocal percentage of constituents. Meanwhile, many cities across the nation have been changing ordinances to allow backyard hens, which could provide a prototype if and when.
Among the common objections to the practice are unwanted noise, odor, predators, declining property values, and health-related issues, such as bird flu and salmonella.
Proponents say that all these issues are manageable, and point out that the human risk for catching the type of flu that chickens carry in the U.S. is fairly low. Salmonella is a result, generally, of undercooked meat. Proper sanitation and cooking practices lessen the chances of getting ill.
Hens are meanwhile relatively quiet as compared to dogs. They do make sounds when laying an egg. But it’s no noisier than two people talking.
As far as odors, home operations don’t generally keep hens in the close quarters that lead to ammonia buildup and odors. Bedding can be changed regularly to prevent smells, though.
Unwanted predators are generally already present in most communities due to pet food, gardens, bird feeders, garbage bins and the like. Hens are generally kept in a pen designed to keep predators away, making them less attractive to pests.