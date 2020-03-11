A familiar face on the field days circuit has just been named the director of the Dickinson Research Center. Soil Scientist Dr. Chris Augustin, who has just completed his doctorate, will step into the role in April. .
Augustin has extensive experience with the Research Extension Center network in North Dakota, Vice president for Agricultural Affairs Chris Lardy said.
“This perspective will be valuable as he steps into the leadership role at DREC,” he said. "Chris' background and training in soil science and his experience in applied research will also prove valuable as we look to enhance the presence of that discipline at the center.”
Augustin grew up on a family farm near Crystal in northeastern North Dakota, which grew small grains, sugar beets, and potatoes. He earned a bachelor of science and master of science in natural resources management, with an emphasis on soil science, from NDSU in 2019.
"I'm excited to help the agricultural producers of southwestern North Dakota by leading a multifaceted team in Dickinson," he says. "I'm a farm kid who loves
science and look forward to my boots on the ground and getting to work."
DREC is one of seven research stations strategically placed throughout the state to respond to issues and challenges in a particular region. DREC focuses on cropping systems, crop rotations, sustainable agriculture, grazing systems, farming methods for dryland agriculture, native grassland and pasture improvement, beef cattle and swine breeding, feeding management and diseases control in southwestern North Dakota.