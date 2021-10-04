An Arnegard man has been re-elected as an organizational leader for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association. Jason Leiseth, 34, Arnegard, was re-elected to NDSA vice president during the association’s annual convention.
Leiseth runs a Red Angus cow-calf operation along with raising small grains and hay. He has previously served as District 5 director, served on the NDSA Brand Board, and was chairman of the NDSA Feeding and Marketing Committee.
Leiseth and his wife Peggy have three children, Erik (Fallon) Brady and Tyler.
Other elections included Jeff Schafer, a sixth-generation rancher in New Rockford, North Dakota. HIs Rhein Valley Farm includes an Angus cow-calf operation, as well as a backgrounding and finishing feedlot for owned and purchased cattle. Schafer also raises corn, soybeans, pinto beans and seed oats and is a full-service feed dealer.
Schafer and his wife Leann have three children, Chelsey (Kyle) Erdmann, Colten, and Corey.
Schafer previously served as District 1 Director, as well as serving on the NDSA Budget Committee and Brand Board.
Six directors were also elected during the annual convention to serve four year terms. They are as follows:
Erika Kenner of Leeds to represent District 1
Wade Dally of Montpelier to represent District 2
Craig Kenmet of Tappen to represent District 3
Wayne Hepper of Fort Yates to represent District 4
Joe Schettler of Killdeer to represent District 5
Kevin Hansen of Ryder to represent District 6
Other members who will continue serve on the NDSA Board of Directors and Executive in the region include Pete Best, Howdy Lawlar, and Calli Thorne, all of Watford City, and Dennis Jacobson of Wildrose.