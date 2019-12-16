The question cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene is getting most often right now is a simple one, but doesn’t have an easy answer.
What’s going to be profitable in 2020?
“It will depend on your cost of production and the market price,” Keene told a group of farmers gathered for a farm finance seminar on Monday, Dec. 16.
Market price, unfortunately, isn’t something the farmer controls.
Perhaps it’s the wrong question, anyway, Keene suggested.
“A better question might be, ‘What can I afford to plant?’” Keene said. “If cash flow is tight and the operating loan amount is uncertain, what can I afford to plant is a good question.”
Take peas for an example. It’s a crop that doesn’t generally need fertilizer. If you have seed already, it may be a way to enter the growing season with less cash outlay.
Oats is another crop that requires less cash to grow. Seeds are less expensive, nitrogen needs are less intense. It can be grown for grain or forage, so it has some flexibility marketwise.
Canola seed is expensive, but now that there are Round-up Ready and Liberty-Link varieties, the recommended pounds of seed per acre is less.
“You can seed at 3 to 4 pounds per acre and have just as good a yield as the previous 5 to 8 pounds,” Keene said.
Flax has had steady prices of between $8 to $10 a bushel, Keene said. And 2018 was a bad year for flax in both Canada and the U.S.
Flax is finicky, and doesn’t do well if it gets hot while flowering. That’s a risk, but it doesn’t host fusarium. It can be a good rotation crop from a disease-management perspective.
Wheat and durum, of course, are the region’s most commonly grown crops.
Fertilizer is the biggest expense for both grains. Saving money there can have a big impact, Keene said.
Soil scientist Dr. David Franzen has done studies across the state on nitrogen fertilizer credits from previous crops. The results suggest substantial savings are available for some growers.
Fields where peas, lentils, chickpeas or soybeans were grown, for example, can count a 40-pound credit for nitrogen per acre.
Urea, meanwhile, is $370 per ton, or 19 cents per pound. A 40-pound credit for Nitrogen is worth $15.20 per acre.
That doesn’t sound like a lot. Until you multiply it over 1,000 acres of wheat. Then it becomes a quite substantial $15,200.
“How confident are you on the 40 pounds of Nitrogen?” a farmer in Keene’s audience asked.
“Actually, very confident,” she said.
There are some weather-related considerations. Super dry conditions mean nitrogen left behind in soil is difficult for plants to access. But, in that case, the farmer has other issues to worry about.
“I trust David Franzen’s work across North Dakota,” Keene said.
Another farmer asked about the bushels per acre. Should the nitrogen credit should correlate with that?
And what about peas versus lentils, another wondered. Is the credit for lentils as good as the credit for peas?
There can be some variabilities, Keene acknowledged.
Visually, peas might appear to have more biomass above ground than lentils, she acknowledged.
“But an interesting thing about legumes is they are fixing nitrogen underground,” she added. “They are priming the soil to increase its mineralization underground. The roots don’t evaporate as quickly as the residue on the surface. So part of the credit is not just the residue above the ground, but the roots underground that we cannot see.”
Farmers with a field that has been no-till for five years or more can add an additional nitrogen credit, Keene said. That works out to another $3,800 in savings for the same 1,000 acres.
A no-till field that grew peas in 2019 works out to a 90-pound credit. Subtracting from the normal recommendation of 120 pounds, leaves just 30 pounds of nitrogen needed.
That might seem kind of scary, Keene acknowledged.
“If you want to be conservative, OK,” she said. “I think there is room for that. It makes sense.”
Try the credit on a smaller piece of land to see how it goes, she suggested.
“We don’t know what our system can do for us until we let it do it,” she said.
Or just take just a portion of the credit. Even a 30-pound credit is substantial savings. At $11.40 per acre, that’s still saving more than $10,000 per 1,000 acres.
But what about protein values?
No one likes a discount, of course. But Keene looked at current elevator prices for premium protein. It turned out, the farmer who didn’t pay for extra nitrogen is ahead on the bottom line, even at a discount for similar yields.
Granted, the protein premium is likely to rise in 2020. But will it triple in a year’s time?
There is carryover from the 2018 crop, Keene pointed out, which had fairly high protein.
Soil sampling is a cost-effective means of assessing nitrogen requirements in a field, Keene added.
Take a 160-acre field with two zones, one higher producing. The sample from the higher producing field comes back with a 40-pound credit, while the lower producing field tests out to a 10-pound credit.
Even if the farmer only takes half the 40-pound credit, the savings are roughly $500, after considering the sampling costs. The five hours of time spent collecting and sending samples in is worth roughly $99 an hour, Keene said.
Lastly, when it comes to applying fertilizers, a urease inhibitor can help ensure that the nitrogen doesn’t break down too quickly to be captured by the plants you’re hoping to feed.
“We have to watch our cost of production when margins are thin,” Keene said. “The easiest dollar earned may be the one not spent.”