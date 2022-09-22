The NDSU Extension Center hosted another Fall Weed Forum with some innovative additions brought to this year’s conference.
NDSU’s newest Weed Specialist, Charlemange Lim, who gave a talk on local weed identifications was introduced at the event. Also attending the forum this year was Senior Weed Specialist Brian Jenks, who gave the latest research updates. A drone owner who found solutions to his weed control difficulties, a speaker that shared the industry's latest cutting edge technology in spray systems and a local agronomist who gave an update on chemical availability and prices were also in attendance this year.
“This forum is mostly geared towards the area producers because this is about the time of the year that they want an update on what they should do for fall treatments, especially ahead of a busy, busy spring," Williams County Extension Agent Kelly Leo said. "Sometimes those fall treatments, or those pre treatments we call them, are very valuable and time saving and then that product is there to stop the weeds in the spring and that is super important."
NDSU Extension Weed Specialist Brian Jenks covered weed control topics such as which herbicide application is appropriate for specific crops, beneficial times of the year for spray applications and water solubility of specific products. He showed slides demonstrating controlled treated areas versus non-controlled treated areas as visual aids to support the research numbers in the data gathered from the Extension test sites.
“Plants can become herbicide resistant to a singular herbicide product. You need to look into herbicide mixtures that have proven safety and efficacy,” Jenks said.
Jim Campbell with Gooseneck Implement out of Beech, North Dakota was new to this year's forum to introduce the group to See and Spray technology by John Deere. Campbell said that this technology is relatively unknown to producers around the country right now, with only seven See and Spray Ultimates in use.
Campbell said that John Deere has really started to utilize artificial technology in the last few years with the sprayers deciding what to spray in the fields.
"Essentially what it is looking for is green material with its 36 cameras mounted along each boom. It's a burndown sprayer that is used for either spring or fall applications," Campbell explained.
Campbell said that John Deere randomly asked tractor dealers around the country if they would be interested in one of the seven new machines they had available. Once production is ramped up, the availability of these machines will become more widespread.
Another technologically innovative form of weed control spraying is done by flying drones. Josh Dippipo brought one of his drones from Killdeer to show the group.
“After I got out of college, I started to realize how big of a problem the noxious weeds were in western North Dakota. I really started racking my brain for a better way to actually spray the whole pasture instead of just 510 foot areas at a time like I was doing with the four wheeler," Dippipo said. "I started doing some research and drones were just starting to get popular. It ended up being a really good solution for me. Last year I did 1800 acres of rough pasture land, so this really made my job a lot easier.”
Leo said that the Fall Weed Forum has been successful over the past few years and said they’ve had people from Bainville and throughout the eastern Montana regions attend as well as North Dakotans.
“The extension center is here to answer any questions that local producers may have about weed control and general crop information," Leo said.