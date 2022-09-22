Weed Forum -drone sprayer

Dipppio with his weed spraying drone

 Natasha Vena | Williston Herald

The NDSU Extension Center hosted another Fall Weed Forum with some innovative additions brought to this year’s conference.

NDSU’s newest Weed Specialist, Charlemange Lim, who gave a talk on local weed identifications was introduced at the event.  Also attending the forum this year was Senior Weed Specialist Brian Jenks, who gave the latest research updates. A drone owner who found solutions to his weed control difficulties, a speaker that shared the industry's latest cutting edge technology in spray systems and a local agronomist who gave an update on chemical availability and prices were also in attendance this year.

Weed Forum -rangeland weeds

Leo sharing slides identifying rangeland weeds of concern
Weed Forum - control spray vs. non spray

Jenks shared a slide showing a controlled area sprayed with herbicide versus an area not sprayed
Weed Forum -slide on See and Spray technology

Innovative See and Spray technology slide shared by Campbell


