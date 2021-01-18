Williams County’s annual Ag Improvement Meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Williston Research Extension Center or via Zoom.
This is a free presentation open to growers in the MonDak. You’ll learn more about new varieties that are set for seed increase as well as crop variety trials. There’s also a presentation on growing pinto beans, a potential new crop for the MonDak.
To preregister and obtain the Zoom link, contact Kelly Leo at the Extension office, 701-577-4595 or email her at kelly.leo@ndsu.edu.
Visit the website www.ag.ndsu.edu/williamscountyextension for more details.
10 a.m. — Welcome Kelly Leo, NDSU Extension Williams County Agent
10:05 a.m. — Growing Pinto Beans in Western North Dakota, is it for you? Greg Endres, NDSU Extension Cropping Systems Specialist, Carrington Research Extension Center
10:35 a.m. — Crop Variety Trials, Williston REC Cameron Wahlstrom, Agronomy Research Specialist, Williston Research Extension Center
11:05 a.m. — Seed Increase Varieties Kyle Dragseth, Foundation Seed Increase Farm Manager, Williston REC
11:30 a.m. — Williams County Ag Improvement Association Annual Meeting
Noon — Adjourn