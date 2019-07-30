It’s getting warmer across the MonDak, but long-range outlooks are predicting those warm temperatures will remain below their usual peak for August, with more precipitation than usual.
Then, as fall comes on board, those below normal temperatures shift to warmer than average. Precipitation models predict average to slightly above, depending on location. Williston lies right along the edge of a crest of above average precipitation pushing all the way up from Texas, while neighboring Sidney and Fairview in Montana lie within that crest.
“What that might do for farming, is give them a little more time in the field,” said John Paul Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. “In other words, it could extend the growing season a bit. Farmers got a late start in most places. We might make up for it this fall. That could give them more time in the field. A week or two longer than what they typically get in the fall. I think for most of them that’d be kind of some good news.”
Year-to-date, regional maps from the National Weather Service show that it’s been a relatively wet season so far across the MonDak as compared to previous years. That bodes well for crop yields, assuming disease pressure is managed, but the June map nonetheless shows a little finger of dryness that is lying curled through the MonDak region, as if in come-hither fashion to drought in the far West.
That finger has moved around during the growing season a bit. In spring, it was further north, along the border with Canada. That area was in drought level 2, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
July meanwhile, has been close to usual temperatures, with more precipitation than average, at 3.23 inches, for the month so far.
Unfortunately however, 3.12 inches of all that moisture came from one thunderstorm, on July 9.
“That’s not as good as getting a half inch once a week,” Martin said. “A farmer will tell you it’s not the amount of rain, it’s the timeliness of the ran. So in other words, looking at the month, you’re wetter than you should be, yet you’ve had practically nothing since the ninth. And it’s been pretty warm, so the ground is drying out. That top layer is drying out.”
Year-to-date, Williston has had 9.66 inches of rain, which is very close to normal, 9.55.
Temperatures are so far 3.8 degrees below normal for the year so far, mainly due to below average temperatures in February and March. In February it was 21 degrees colder than usual.
August’s average is expected to continue the below normal trend as far as temperatures go, Martin said, and looks to be wetter, too, which could bring some relief from July’s relatively dry conditions.