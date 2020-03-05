U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated a disaster in 16 North Dakota counties due to extreme weather last year — both wet and dry, the Bismarck Tribune reports.
This week’s announcement, coupled with a disaster designation Perdue issued in November, means all of North Dakota’s 53 counties are now covered, and farmers and farm-related businesses statewide are eligible to apply for federal emergency loans.
For farmers and ranchers, the loans can be used to replace needed equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Details on the designation can be found at: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/South-Dakota/news-releases/2020/stnr_sd_20200304_rel_01.
The deadline for producers to apply for emergency loans is Oct. 28. For more information on eligibility requirements and application procedures, go to www.farmers.gov/recover. Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations in the primary disaster-designated counties also might qualify for disaster loans, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Applicants can apply online, get additional info and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants also can call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more info.information.