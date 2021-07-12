An antitrust order signed by President Joe Biden has several provisions aimed at improving the situation for America's cattle ranchers, who have faced lower and lower prices for their cattle at market, while consumers have seen higher and higher prices for steaks at the supermarket.
Biden’s executive order directs the USDA to consider new rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act that will make it easier for farmers to bring and win claims, and to adopt anti-retaliation policies for farmers who speak up about bad practices.
It also:
• Directs USDA to consider new rules defining when meat can bear Product of USA labels, so consumers have accurate, transparent labels and can choose products truly made in the U.S.
• Directs USDA to develop plans to increase fair access to markets for farmers, so they can receive a fair return. This includes supporting alternative food distribution systems such as farmers markets, and developing standards and labels so consumers can choose to buy products that are treating farmers fairly.
• Encourages the FTC to limit the ability of equipment manufacturers to restrict people’s ability to use independent repair shops or do the repairs themselves.
In all, the order contains 72 directives that are to be carried out by 12 different federal agencies. Some of the directives will be indirectly beneficial to agriculture, such as those aimed at making rail shipping rates more competitive and others which encourage more choice in banking and credit for rural communities.
Biden, in his order, acknowledges that agricultural markets have become ever more concentrated and less competitive over the years.
“Just four companies control most of the world’s seeds, and corn seed prices have gone up as much as 30 percent annually,” a fact sheet issued by the White House says.
Meanwhile, four large meatpacking companies dominate more than 80 percent of the beef market, the fact sheet goes on to say, while the farmer’s share of beef prices has dropped by more than a quarter, from 51.5 percent to 37.3 percent, over the last five years. That drop is despite a concurrent rise in price for beef at supermarkets and groceries across the nation.
“Overall, farmers’ and ranchers’ share of each dollar spent on food has been declining for decades,” then White House fact sheet states. “In short, family farmers and ranches are getting less, consumers are paying more, and the big conglomerates in the middle are taking the difference.”
Biden’s executive order was accompanied the same day by an announcement that USDA will invest more than $4 billion into strengthening critical supply chains, including a $500 million commitment to invest in expanding meat and poultry processing options and $150 million targeted to small or very small processing facilities to help them weather COVID, compete in the marketplace, and reach more customers.
“The investments USDA will make in expanding meat and poultry capacity, along with restoration of the Packers and Stockyards Act, will begin to level the playing field for farmers and ranchers," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. "This is a once in a generation opportunity to transform the food system so it is more resilient to shocks, delivers greater value to growers and workers, and offers consumers an affordable selection of healthy food produced and sourced locally and regionally by farmers and processors from diverse backgrounds.”
R-CALF USA was among agriculture groups that praised the Biden Administration’s actions.
“If these rules are brought to fruition, they will go a long way toward rebalancing the disparate market power between the highly concentrated beef packers and the widely disaggregated independent cattle feeders, backgrounders, stockers and cow/calf producers," R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard said.
National Farmers Union also praised the actions.
“Over the last 50 years, we’ve seen dramatic consolidation in the agriculture industry, with just a handful of corporations seizing control over each link in the food supply chain. It’s no coincidence that this has coincided with a slew of problems for farmers: low prices, little bargaining power, few choices, misleading labels, and the inability to repair their own equipment, among other headaches. If that weren’t enough, extreme concentration has also made our food system extremely vulnerable to disruptions and bottlenecks, as has become abundantly clear recently in the wake of extreme weather events, the pandemic, and cyberattacks,” NFU President Rob Larew said. “After suffering corporate abuse for so many years, it is reassuring that farmers may finally get a level playing field. This executive order will offer them more autonomy in their relationships with corporations, protections from mistreatment, fairer and more accurate labeling, the right to repair their machinery, and more robust local markets – which, taken together, will go a long way towards building the resilient, equitable food system that farmers and consumers deserve.”
Family Farm Action Alliance, meanwhile, said monopolies are not just affecting cattle markets adversely. Their research indicates four companies currently control not only 85 percent of beef processing, but 80 percent of soybean processing and 67 percent of pork processing.
“No greater concentration of corporate power, monopolistic practices, and exclusion of economic prosperity exists than in the food and agriculture markets,” a media release from them states. “Because our government has failed to do its job, a handful of transnational corporations and their overpaid CEOs control our farm and food system, driving family farmers off the land, abusing workers, degrading our environment, and leaving consumers without healthy and safe food choices.”
Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester was among lawmakers releasing statements praising Biden’s order, in particular a $500 million investment in meat and poultry capacity.
“This announcement is welcome news for family ranchers across Montana,” Tester said. “Increasing capacity means more competition in the marketplace, which is essential to ensuring folks in production ag can make a living and that we keep meat prices affordable for families at the grocery store. I’m also glad the Administration is taking steps toward more aggressive enforcement against the big packers, but I won’t be satisfied unless these actions have real teeth to them.”