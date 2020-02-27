North Dakota’s State Board of Agricultural Research and Education is looking for someone to serve on its board in a position representing Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Ward and Williams counties.
The State Board of Agricultural Research was established in 1997 to be responsible for budgeting and policymaking for the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station. In 1999, its responsibilities expanded to include North Dakota State University Extension. The name was changed to the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education then.
A major part of SBARE’s work is to gather proposals for research and Extension and prioritize the list. The prioritized list then goes to legislators for review.
Qualifications to serve as a board member include:
• Knowledge of issues that affect citizens and industries in North Dakota
• Local leadership experience
• Willingness to serve on the SBARE, including preparing for and attending board meetings, completing assignments between meetings, and some involvement with decision makers and other stakeholders
• Willingness to communicate with other groups about how SBARE functions
The four-year term begins July 1. The deadline to apply is March 9.
An application form is available at the NDSU Extension office in Williams County. For more information, contact Jim Gray, NDSU Extension’s west district director, at 701-328-9716 or jim.gray@ndsu.edu.