The Ag Improvement Association is a growing force in the MonDak and this year they will host a Soil Health Improvement workshop with their annual meeting.
Williams County Extension Agent Kelly Leo has been working with NDSU Extension Agents to put together a great itinerary for the event.
“We’re going to have just a nice educational program during the day and then a nice lunch and after lunch we’ll have one or two more speakers and then we’ll do an annual business meeting at the end,” she said. “We’ll have Frayne Olson in the morning, he’s an economist for NDSU who draws a big crowd. He’s a really good speaker, so he will start our morning off.”
In addition to Olson’s market update, several specialists will also talk about agriculture’s newest buzz word, carbon.
“There’s a lot of questions and not a lot of answers for some of the producers (when it comes to carbon and carbon markets), so we’re hoping to maybe dispel some of the myths and maybe enlighten people a little more on some of that,” Leo said.
Perhaps the biggest question Leo hears from producers is whether there’s money to be made with soil health and carbon sequestration. NDSU Bioproducts and Bioenergy Economist David Ripplinger will talk about navigating emerging carbon markets during the day-long program.
Meanwhile, Keith Berns, co-owner and sales manager for Green Cover Seeds, will talk about Carbonomics and NRCS Soil Health Specialist Hal Wieser will talk about management practices that increase soil carbon. Happily, any time. you increase soil carbon you also increase soil health, so even if emerging carbon markets do not prove lucrative, you’re still investing in long-term improvements that can eventually produce higher crop yields.
“Soil health is kind of the top you know, it’s kind of our gonna be our flagship for a few years because it’s a big topic right now with with the carbon markets and the soil carbon and all of that,” Leo said.
There will also be a variety update from Williston Research Extension Center and North Dakota Crop improvement staff during the program, as well as the Williams County Ag Improvement Association’s Annual meeting, which will wrap up the day with a business meeting.
Preregistration is requested no later than Jan. 18 for the event, which is set for 9 a.m Jan. 20 at Williston Research Extension Center. Call Williams County Soil conservation District at 701-774-2319 or NDSU Extension Williams County at 701-577-4595 to preregister for the event or with any questions.
This event will also have a virtual attendance option. Let organizers know when you pre-register that you want to attend virtually, and they will email you the link to participate online.