A proposed expansion of the definition for what constitutes Waters of the United States is getting a chilly reception from the agriculture sector, many of whom submitted comments on Monday, which ended the public comment period.
Senate Republicans, including North Dakota’s Congressional delegation, have meanwhile urged the Biden Administration to wait before finalizing a new rule, since WOTUS is the subject of a Supreme Court case examining the scope of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority.
That sentiment was echoed by National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney.
“When considering the intricacies required to issue a rule making, especially one as complex as WOTUS, it would be irresponsible to continue the current rule making until the court provides guidance,” he wrote.
American Farm Bureau Federation and national Cattlemen’s Beef Association also submitted commnets raising issues with the proposal to expand definitions that had been set by the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule. That rule, the groups wrote, was a “clear, defensible rule that appropriately balanced the objective, goals and policies of the Clean Water Act” and agencies should have kept it in place, AFBF wrote. They also felt the comment period and outreach efforts were not extensive enough.
Even the more left-leaning National Farmers Union got in on the act, saying that ambiguity around the definition of WOTuS has presented ongoing challenges for farmers and ranchers. They, too, want to see more participation by family farmers and ranchers, not less.
“We urge the agencies to ensure they are conducting extensive outreach and consulting a diverse array of farmers and ranchers regarding the challenges and conditions they face on their land,” NFU President Rob Larew said. “We believe the agency smust do more to ensure everyone who would like to be heard can have a voice in the development of these regulations.”
Drought does a number on wheat midge population
If a drought can have a silver lining, it might be that certain pests get a hard knock back. Such is the case for wheat midge populations, which for the second year in a row were below normal.
Soil samples in North Dakota show lower levels of overwintering wheat midge larvae from the 2021 season. NDSU Extension entomologist Janet Knodel said the likely cause of that was the drought in 2021.
The state took 2,070 soil samples from 22 counties in Fall 2021 to estimate statewide risk for wheat midge in the 2022 wheat growing season.
Many samples had no wheat midge cocoons at all, Knodel said.
“The percentage was 95 percent with no midge cocoons in 2022 and 86 percent in 2021,” she said. “This is the record low since the wheat midge larval survey for overwintering cocoons started in 1995.”
These low population densities mean many farmers won’t have to scout for dust midges this year, unless their field is continuous wheat, and/or had favorable moist weather in late June to early July during the normal emergency period for this pest.
NDSU offers a wheat midge degree-day model to predict emergency of wheat midges, so that growers can determine when to scout, and whether their wheat crop is at risk. It’s online at https://ndawn.ndsu.nodak.edu/wheat-growing-degree-days.html.
To use the tool, select your nearest NDAWN station and enter your wheat planting date. The output will show the expected growth stage of the wheat and whether the crop is susceptible to midge infestation, as well as the timing of wheat midge emergence.
Economic thresholds for wheat midge are one or more midge for every four to five heads on hard red spring wheat or one or more midge on every seven to eight heads of durum.
Of course, the downside to this situation is that parasitic wasps that help keep wheat midges in check can’t survive without a host to parasitize. Knodel said she found no parasitized cocoons in 2021.
Produce grower training session scheduled
A free food safety course is being held in conjunction with the annual local Foods & Pride of Dakota Conference, set for March 4 and 5 at the Baymont in Mandan.
The free class is planned for 8 a.m. to 4;30 p.m. at the Baymont on March 3.
The course was developed after the Produce Safety Alliance to meet both the requirements of FSMA and FDA rules. Growers who complete the course receive a certificate of completion through the Association of Food and Drug Officials.
Register to participate in the class online at https://forms.office.com/g/.
To participate in the Local Foods & Pride of Dakota Conference, visit online at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/2022-local-foods-pride-dakota-conference.
Bicameral effort to preserve farm, ranch credit
North Dakota’s Congressional delegation have all signed onto a bicameral letter urging the national Credit Union Administration to continue supporting agricultural producers’ access to credit.
In the letter, which was sent to NCUA Chairman Todd Harper, members questioned including climate-related financial risks in the NCUA’s Draft Strategic plan.
“American farmers, ranchers and producers across the country work tirelessly to grow the highest quality, lowest cost food supply in the world,” the members wrote. “We are concerned that recent actions and statements by the NCUA could lead to the establishment of a regulatory environment that threatens the ability of farmers, ranchers, agri-businesses and rural communities to access credit… Placing increased regulations on those that serve the agricultural industry will threaten to restrict access to credit in rural communities, which could have serious consequences for an industry that is already facing high inflation and increased input costs.”
North Dakota has 34 credit unions which hold more than $748 million in agricultural loans, according to Dakota Credit union Association President and CEO Jeff Olson.
“North Dakota’s farmers are the answer to climate change, not a problem to be overcome,” he said. “Our farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists and im[lement practices every day that enhance climate resiliency. This is something that our federal regulatory agency does not fully understand, or simply refuses to acknowledge. Our credit unions have been supporting and advancing our rural economies for more than 80 years – and credit unions here and across the country should not be penalized for it. We need to continue to make investments in our farm and ranch producers, not divest them.”