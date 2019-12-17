Expanded loss coverage in WHIP+, $1.5 billion in additional disaster funds, and more sugar beet assistance are among features of a $23.4 billion ag appropriations bill for discretionary funding of food and farm programs.
The bill was the result of weeks of bipartisan negotiations attempting to forestall another government shutdown. It is now wending its way through the Congressional processes.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted on the compromise measure Tuesday, Dec. 18, along with a separate compromise bill for national security.
Both of the appropriations bills passed.
The House approved the national security package 280 to 138 and the ag appropriations bill 297 to 120.
Among the no votes was Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who said he also voted no the national security package.
“These two bills are over 2,300 pages and were made available less than 18 hours before the vote,” Armstrong said in a media release. “They contain significant policy changes, spend $1.37 trillion, and exceed the budget caps by $49 billion. I appreciate the hard work of House and Senate negotiators, but I cannot vote for any bill without knowing exactly what’s in it. This is a promise I made on the campaign trail, and it’s a promise I’m going to keep.”
The Senate will take up the appropriations bills next, likely on Thursday.
Sen. John Hoeven, who is chairman of the Agriculture Appropriations Committee, said he has secured additional funding for disaster assistance in the bill, including an additional $1.5 billion.
“This funding is in addition to the $3 billion we secured earlier this year,” he said. “We also added provisions to make sure that our sugar producers are included and to help cover quality, excess moisture and drought losses, which is helpful for our farmers and ranchers.”
Not only have commodity prices been low, but farmers and ranchers have dealt with unprecedented weather.
“The disaster assistance and advancing trade agreements will help to get our producers through this tough stretch,” Hoeven said.
In addition to the additional disaster assistance, Hoeven also was able to secure additional provisions, including additional disaster payments to eligible sugar cooperatives, expansion of loss coverage to include quality as well as production loss, and clarification that qualifying disaster events include excess moisture and D3 drought.
The appropriations bill also includes a provision that bars the use of federal funds to prohibit transporting hemp across state lines or to interfere in processing, sales or use of legally grown hemp.
Both the ag appropriations bill and the national security package are widely expected to pass the Senate, after which they would head to President Donald Trump for a signature.
The language in the provision largely supports an earlier memorandum sent out by the USDA regarding hemp after the 2018 Farm Bill removed the crop from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.
In the memorandum, USDA said it would write regulations for hemp, and that states may not lawfully prohibit interstate transport or shipment of hemp once those regulations are written.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., deferred commenting on the bill until after it is brought to the floor for a vote.