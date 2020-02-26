Excess rain during the fall soaked the ground, leaving the region headed into winter with one of the big risk factors for spring flooding. Slightly below normal precipitation, however, has helped mitigate that risk, along with warmer than average temperatures.
“Williston has had .87 inches of (precipitation) so far, year-to-date,” Nathan Heinert, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service based in Bismarck, told the Williston Herald.
That is a little near to slightly below normal, as compared to historical data at the old airport.
Above average temperatures, meanwhile, have helped whittle down the usual snowpack in western North Dakota.
“So we are not expecting snowmelt to be a major concern at this time, unless there are some heavy precipitation events later in March,” Heinert said.
There are no big precipitation events in the 7 to 10-day forecast, Heinert added.
February, however, is in general the driest month in the region. Spring rain is yet to come, and so overall flooding risk will ultimately depend on how much moisture happens during the spring.
With the current weather pattern being neither La Nina nor El Nino, there are equal chances for above or below average precipitation in the 90-day outlook.
Mountain snowpack, meanwhile, is trending at average to slightly below average compared to other years. It will not be likely to contribute much to flooding issues.
“So far, it looks promising for (flood risks) not to be as high as it could have been,” Heinert said.
Ice jams on the Yellowstone are being monitored by the National Weather Service in Glasgow.
Tom Frieders is the meteorologist with the National Weather Service there. He plans a conference call soon to discuss the potential for ice jams on the river.
“A lot of areas have a free-flowing channel with just some border ice,” he said.
He, too, will be watching rainfall in the spring closely.
“With wet fall conditions, the entire Missouri River Basin is pretty much seeing above normal high-ranking soil moisture conditions,” he said. “That has a lot of folk concerned about how much run-off we are going to get. Once we see what’s out there and then the spring rains — that will have to be monitored closely. that’s always the wild card there, is how much rain we get with spring storms.”