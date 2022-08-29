Gautam Pradhan,PhD is currently conducting research at the Williams County NDSU Extension Center that could lead to a brand new crop for the region — black gram and guar, a legume — similar to lentils and peas. To begin the study, Pradhan was sent 25 seeds each of 279 different lines of black gram and guar crops. These seeds came from countries all over the world including India, Pakistan, and Japan. Pradhan planted the seeds in pots inside a high tunnel greenhouse. “What I found is that 89 of the seeds produced flowers and seeded early for North Dakota’s growing season. Others grew very nice but either did not produce flowers or seed in the time frame needed for North Dakota’s growing season. So I discarded 190 different lines of the seeds,” Pradhan said. “North Dakota’s growing season is very short. We plant in May and already in October frost can cover the ground. This is why North Dakota needs short duration crops.” Pradhan is originally from Nepal, where black gram is common. He said that he enjoys the crop almost everyday in soups. He compared the plant to a small green bean. Pradhan explained that the plant yields a lot of nutritional value, can improve digestion, lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, and help make bones and teeth strong. He said that it is also great for skin and hair health. Pradhan’s research has been focused on evaluating the feasibility of growing and cultivating these crops. With a federal grant, Pradhan will be able to continue this study into 2023. He explained that field studies must be repeated two or three times because every year the environment and weather changes, and learning how crops function in different conditions is important data.
