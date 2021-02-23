95th Little International winners announced

Mitch Molitor, a senior in agricultural economics from Watkins, Minn., was named the overall showman at the 95th Little International at North Dakota State University Feb. 13. Gabrielle Young, a senior in veterinary technology from Bismarck was named reserve champion. Molitor is the son of Ron and Laurie Molitor, and Young is the granddaughter of Joann and Morlen Howard.
The 95th Little International was organized by the NDSU Saddle and Sirloin Club and held at Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus.
“The Little International Livestock Show is the largest student-run event on the NDSU campus, involving over 300 students,” said Jade Koski, Little I publicity chairman and a junior in animal sciences from Wing. “The show features showmanship classes of beef, dairy, sheep and swine as well as ham curing and public speaking contests.”
The overall showman is determined using a round-robin contest where each species’ overall showman is required to show all other species.
Winners of each species and other Little I competitions were:
Dairy
Champion - Molitor
Reserve Champion - Emily Middendorf, Sauk Center, Minnesota, senior in animal sciences and crop and weed science, daughter of Gary and Joanna Middendorf
Beef
Champion - Kristen Larson, Hoople, senior in animal sciences and equine science, daughter of Brandon and Sally Larson
Reserve Champion - Cale Mouser, Tenstrike, Minnesota, freshman in mechanical engineering, son of Gib and Michelle Mouser
Sheep
Champion - Young
Reserve Champion - Tasha Pond, Bowman, sophomore in veterinary technology and pre-veterinary medicine, daughter of Jennifer Pond and Tracy Pond
Swine
Champion - Jacy Hauge, Carson, senior in agricultural communications, daughter of Jaime and Deb Hauge
Reserve Champion - Emma Torgerson, Sidney, Montana, freshman in agricultural education, daughter of Amy Conlin and Scott Aldin
The show also included a novice division of showmanship for individuals who had never competitively shown their species. Novice winners were:
Dairy - Madysen Mckeever, Schroeder, Minnesota, senior in veterinary technology, daughter of Don and Tina Mckeever
Beef - Samantha Bergrud, Fort Ransom, senior in nursing, daughter of Vaughn Bergrud and Beth Brademeyer
Sheep - Megan Rodine, Oakes, freshman in agricultural economics, daughter of Kevin and Michele Rodine
Swine - Josi Solsaa, Watertown, South Dakota, freshman in animal sciences, daughter of Greg and Lori Solsaa
Other contests that took place before Feb. 13 included:
Public speaking - where students prepared a speech about this year’s Little I theme “Pursuing Our Passion”
First - Hauge
Second - Carissa Dougherty, Annandale, Minnesota, freshman in animal sciences and biology, daughter of Mark and Christy Dougherty
Ham curing - where the top 10 individuals’ hams were auctioned off during the Little I night show
First - Zachary Kvamme, Kindred, junior in agricultural economics, son of Kevin and Tanya Kvamme
Second - Hunter Frederick, Flasher, sophomore in agriculture systems management and minoring in precision agriculture and crop and weed science, son of Wes and Janelle Frederick.