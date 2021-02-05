The 68th Annual Williston Hard Spring Wheat Show is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, and will be held in a hybrid format, with both in-person and online attendance options.
In person registration is limited due to space limitations. NDSU will accommodate requests for in person attendance on a first come first serve basis, but virtual attendance is unlimited. NDSU will contact you via email, so please be sure to provide an up to date email address.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/DnK317kfW6tWoqEWA
Speaker Program
9 a.m.
- Welcome & New NDSU Agriculture & Natural Resources
- Extension Agents Introduction - Kelly Leo, Williams County & Travis Binde, Divide County
- Announcement for Williams County Commodity Election: Wheat & Canola
9:15 a.m.
- Seasonal Weather Outlook - Daryl Ritchison, Director ND Agricultural Weather Network
10 a.m.
- Scab Management in Durum - Dr. Audrey Kalil, Ph.D.
- Plant Pathologist - NDSU Extension - Williston REC
10:20 a.m.
- Weed Update - Kelly Leo - NDSU Extension Agent Williams County &
- Jeff Chilson - MSU Extension Agent Roosevelt County
10:40 a.m.
- Break/Commodity Elections - Wheat and Oilseed (Break sponsored by Thrivent)
11 a.m.
- Soil Acidification in No Till - Panel Discussion -
- Why Does it Happen? - Dr. Dave Franzen, Ph.D. NDSU Extension Soil Specialist
- pH test strips - Jeff Chilson, MSU Extension Agent Roosevelt County
- Changes in pH over time - Dr. Jim Staricka, Ph.D. NDSU Extension Research Williston REC
- Q & A on acidification
11:35 a.m.
- Market Outlook - Dr. Frayne Olson, Ph.D.
- Crop Economist/Marketing Specialist - NDSU Extension
- Director - Quentin Burdick Center for Cooperatives
11:15 a.m.
- Sponsor Recognition
12:35 p.m.
- End Program - Open Social Time
1 p.m.
- Event ends