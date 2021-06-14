The show will go on for the Williams County 4H Fair, and a full slate of all the usual favorite events is planned. That in and of itself will make it a special year, Williams County Extension Agent Kelly Leo said.
“We didn’t get to have a normal fair last year,” she told the Williston Herald. “We had a modified event, but only about 30 kids participated. We have in excess of 244 4H members, so that was a very small portion that decided to come to our modified event that we had last year.”
All of the favorites will be back this year in the usual fashion, Leo said.
There will be a livestock auction, the Rube Goldberg contest, a dog show, a horse show, a thousand or so static exhibits, and all the usual livestock judging. All of the fun events that the kids — and parents too — love so much.
“I think the kids are really looking forward to it this year,” Leo said. “I know the leaders are. Just a few I’ve talked to said this has been long awaited.”
Among the new events this year will be the dog show on Monday, June 21, which will be the first time it’s like a regulation dog show, including both obedience and showmanship.
Another relatively new event is the Rube Goldberg competition, in which teams build a device to do a specified task. This year’s task is to water a plant.
Two teams have signed up for that.
The fair will kick off as usual with the horse show the Friday before, which is always scheduled early just in case there’s inclement weather. That way there’s still time to have it a different day.
“This year it’s looking like the weather should be good on Friday,” Leo said.
The fairgrounds, too, should be looking good, with painting and sprucing up that’s being done ahead of the event which runs alongside the annual Upper Missouri River Valley fair.