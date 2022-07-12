Education for all is the focus of Farm to Table. Informing the general public that not only does their produce and meat come from some field or ranch from somewhere in the world, but it often comes from right here in the MonDak region.
The event offers the general public the opportunity to talk with local farmers, ask questions and network.
“We are so divided. You know, many people don’t grow up in agriculture and a lot of people are interested in it,” WREC plant pathologist Dr. Audrey Kalil,told the Williston Herald. She is chair of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee. “It is an opportunity for those interested in agriculture and where and how their food gets to their tables to get those questions answered.”
Hosting this year's event is the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee and Williams County Soil Conservation District. The event is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Williams County Soil Conservation District Tree Shed, 14120 Hwy 2, Williston, ND 58801.
“You don’t have to be a farmer or rancher to attend this forum; it is for everybody simply interested in understanding the farming and ranching industry and how it works,” Anna Nelson President Williston Area Chamber of Commerce said. “We want those living in Williams County to realize that what the farmers and ranchers do here also puts food on their tables.”
The Second Annual Farm to Table will be held at the Williams County SCD Tree Shed. A line up of professional and experienced farm and ranch producers will speak at this year's event.
Shauna Farver from Farver farms with her husband lives in northeastern Montana. She will be this year's keynote speaker. They raise wheat, lentils, field peas, corn, barley and hay and run a herd of 100 black Angus cow-calf pairs. In addition to farming for the traditional commodity market. Shauna and her husband began a direct to consumer business called Farver Farms Dry Mixes. Shauna makes her own lentil crunchers that will be featured in the dinner.
Local producer Beau Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education and also taught farm and ranch management at Williston State College from 2006 until 2015. He served three terms for the Northern Pulse Growers Association, and was a director for the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council for many years. He is currently seeking a second term as a Commissioner for Williams County.
“Beau will be speaking about what he does, what life is like on his farm and his experience running AmBeau Farms,” Nelson said. “Farm to table it is about putting a face with the name of our local producers.”
State Rep. David Richter serves on the Agriculture and Education Committee. He has served in the N.D. House as state representative for District 1 since 2019. He will speak about the significance of agriculture to the economy of North Dakota.
“When House Representative Richter was asked to speak he asked how much time he would have? I have a lot to talk about,” Nelson said.
The dinner and menu are key to this year's event.
“The menu is to feature the types of crops that are grown locally, whether it’s the oils or the pastas, or beef,” Molly Jugovic the manager of Williams County Soil Conservation District said. “And then highlight that when people shop at the grocery store the foods they eat on a daily basis many of them, can be found in and sourced right here in North Dakota.”
Locally sourced wines will be served from Point of View Winery out of Minot, N.D. and Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery in Dickinson, N.D.
More information and sponsors as well as tickets can be found at: www.willistonchamber.com/farm-to-table.